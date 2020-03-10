Multi Family Housing Pioneer Dean Weidner Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honoring more than 43 years of service and guidance to the apartment home industry, Dean Weidner, founder and president of Weidner Apartment Homes, has received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Washington Multi Family Housing Association. Weidner accepted the award by honoring the more than 1,700 Weidner Apartment Homes associates.

"I'm humbled to be singled out for this award," Weidner said "for it is never an individual who earns an award of this magnitude; but rather the hundreds of people working together, shoulder to shoulder, year after year with the common goal to simply improve our world."

Dean Weidner got his start in the industry as a teenager in Colorado and purchased his first apartment building in Alaska in 1973. Weidner Apartment Homes is the 15th largest owner of multi-family housing in the country with 280 properties representing more than 56,000 apartment homes.

Weidner and the company are known for their community-building and for providing exceptional service to its family of residents. The company's commitment to deliver value drives its vision to distinguish itself as an industry leader in each of its markets.

Inspired by Peter Kageyama's book, "For the Love of Cities: The Love Affair Between People and Their Places," Weidner Apartment Homes embraces the concept of creating Love Notes for the residents in their apartment communities. At Weidner, these Love Notes can vary from positive messaging, to resident events, to something as simple as an added bench under a shade tree, but they all have one desired outcome: to encourage engagement by the community so that each resident feels a deeper sense of connection and pride in the place they live.

"I've never been more excited for the future of this wonderful business, I only hope and wish for others in this industry to have as much fun, excitement and reward from this business that I have had," said Weidner in accepting the award.

About Weidner Apartment Homes

Founded in 1977, Weidner Apartment Homes is a privately held real estate investment, development and management company. Weidner is ranked 15 on the NMHC list of the 50 largest Apartment Owners, and as of January, 2020, owns and self manages a portfolio consisting of 280 multi-family communities representing just over of 56,000 apartment homes throughout twelve states in the US, and four provinces of Canada. Headquartered in Kirkland, WA, Weidner's commitment to delivering value drives its vision to distinguish itself as an industry leader in each of its markets. For more information, please visit www.weidner.com

About the Washington Multi Family Housing Association

Washington Multi-Family Housing Association is the Washington State chapter of the National Apartment Association. WMFHA is a collection of over 170 Property Management companies and owners of multifamily properties, with 1,500 apartment communities representing 247,000 apartment homes, and 266 industry supplier companies. WMFHA works together to promote and enrich the multifamily housing industry in Washington state. For more information, please visit www.wmfha.org

