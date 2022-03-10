MULTI-GRAMMY AWARD-WINNING ARTIST HARRY CONNICK JR. LAUNCHES METAVERSE COMMUNITY THE NEUTRAL GROUND

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GRAMMY and Emmy Award-winning musician, singer, composer, legendary live performer, and multi-platinum best-selling artist, Harry Connick Jr., continues to thrill audiences around the world -- in music, film, television, and Broadway – and today he unveils his latest project, The Neutral Ground, a brand-new, socially-immersive experience that will bring everyone into the metaverse and into Harry's world.

The name, The Neutral Ground, comes from the grassy divides (medians) where Harry would hang out as a kid. In New Orleans, these medians are called "neutral grounds." In the metaverse, The Neutral Ground is a community created and architected by Harry himself. It's designed as a place to come together to connect, engage and interact around some of his passions, including music, food, and family.

One of the first artists of his stature to lean into building new kinds of community in the metaverse, Harry cements his status as a visionary as he breaks the mold on how artists can create immersive experiences and interact with their communities while bringing community members closer to each other.

Today, registration for this ground-breaking community experience opens up to everyone, and Harry is excited to introduce Piano Party, the first of many projects and experiences to come on The Neutral Ground. He stopped by TODAY with Hoda & Jenna live from New Orleans this morning to exclusively announce The Neutral Ground and introduce Hoda & Jenna to his new "world" with a preview Piano Party lesson – watch here .

"The Neutral Ground is a place for all of us to hang out and have a good time. Music, food, shows, hangouts... it's gonna be a lot of fun," said Harry Connick Jr. "I can't wait to go on this adventure with everyone. There's still a lot to figure out in this new world, and I'm excited about all of the possibilities. It's been a roller coaster the last couple of years. I'm ready to go to a place where the music never stops, and the party's just getting started. The new Piano Party course is the first of a lot more to come. Can't wait to see y'all on The Neutral Ground."

Piano Party brings Harry's love of piano and music to life in a new online course designed for all ages and ability levels. As the instructor and guide, Harry makes learning the piano fun as he mixes the basics with personal stories about his own musical journey. Participants will walk away with the ability to showcase their musical side and some fundamentals of the piano – and make a host of new friends and fun memories with Harry.

Season One of the inaugural Piano Party course will launch on March 29 where participants will have unlimited access to nine on-demand lessons, two live interactive sessions with Harry and other participants, plus access to an exclusive, private learning community where they can share their progress, get help, and hear directly from Harry. In addition, participants who sign up for Piano Party will get fast-tracked, priority access to Harry's new community, The Neutral Ground. Access to the premium Piano Party experience is $70.

To sign up for The Neutral Ground, and find more regarding pricing and packages for Piano Party, visit www.harryconnickjr.com .

The Neutral Ground and all of the programs and experiences to come, including Piano Party, are powered by CafeMedia--a creator-first company that works with thousands of the world's largest independent publishers and creators. The company has been expanding its capabilities to help creators grow their audiences and brands and connect more deeply with their communities.

About Harry Connick Jr.

Harry Connick, Jr.'s career has exemplified excellence across multiple platforms in the entertainment world over the past three decades. He has received Grammy and Emmy awards as well as Tony Award nominations for his live and recorded musical performances, achievements in film and television, and his appearances on Broadway as both an actor and composer. Connick continues to establish himself as a best-selling musician, singer, composer and a live performer with millions of recordings sold around the world. Connick has appeared in 20 feature films ("Hope Floats," "Dolphin Tale," "Independence Day," "Memphis Belle") and his work on television includes roles on "Will and Grace," "South Pacific," "Living Proof" and "American Idol." In 2016, he launched "Harry," a national daytime television show that earned 11 Daytime Emmy nominations, including nominations for best host, and a Critics' Choice nomination for best talk show. On Broadway, Connick received Tony nominations as both a lead actor in "The Pajama Game" and as a composer/lyricist for "Thou Shalt Not." He last performed on Broadway in 2019 in a show he wrote and directed: "Harry Connick, Jr.: A Celebration of Cole Porter." In the summer of 2020 as the country entered a prolonged pandemic lockdown, he retreated alone to his home studio to "heal himself" in what he called "a musical isolation chamber." He wrote songs, played all instruments, sang all voices, recorded it all himself and emerged with an album of songs of faith and inspiration titled Alone With My Faith. The album is currently nominated for Best Roots Gospel at the 64th GRAMMY Awards and marks his 16th career GRAMMY nomination. Most recently, Connick brought the role of Oliver' Daddy' Warbucks to life on stage in the NBC live musical event, 'Annie Live!'

About The Neutral Ground

The Neutral Ground, the name for the grassy divides (medians) in New Orleans where Harry would hang out as a kid, is a socially-immersive experience created and architected by Harry Connick, Jr. The free online experience is designed as a place where Harry and his community can come together to connect with each other, and engage and interact around some of his passions including music, food, and family. Visit www.harryconnickjr.com to sign up.

About Piano Party

Piano Party is a new online course designed for all ages. As the instructor and guide, Harry makes learning the piano fun as he mixes the basics with personal stories about his own musical journey. Participants will walk away with the ability to showcase their musical side and some fundamentals of the piano – and make a host of new friends and fun memories with Harry. Season One of the course is available on March 29, with additional seasons rolling out later this year. The premium Piano Party experience is available for $70 and includes nine on-demand lessons, two live interactive sessions with Harry and other participants, plus exclusive access to a private Piano Party learning community. Visit www.pianoparty.harryconnickjr.com for more information on the course, packages and to sign up.

About CafeMedia

CafeMedia's mission is to build a creator-first future. We empower the world's best creators and independent publishers to grow thriving businesses for the long term. Under our CafeMedia and AdThrive brands, we manage digital advertising sales and technology and a growing number of services for more than 3,500 creators and independent publishers. We make it easy for them to focus on what they do best — produce great content.

Our passion and expertise have made us a leader in advertising and creator services. Today we rank as the seventh-largest digital property in the U.S. and #1 in Food, Family, Home, and Lifestyle--with a reach of more than 199M monthly unique visitors in the U.S. alone.

For more information, please visit www.cafemedia.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/multi-grammy-award-winning-artist-harry-connick-jr-launches-metaverse-community-the-neutral-ground-301500476.html

SOURCE CafeMedia