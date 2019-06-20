Multi-Platinum Recording Artist Jeezy Aims To Break Into Telecommunications Industry Through New Business Venture

ATLANTA, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Grammy-nominated rapper, Jeezy announced a new partnership with telecommunications entrepreneur, Freddie Figgers, founder of Figgers Communications. Through this partnership, Jeezy and Freddie aim to democratize and bring quality technology to market with wireless products that rival current competitor standards, but at a much more attainable price point. The first products to be released under this new partnership are the F3 cellular phone and the F-Buds earpods.



"There was a point in my life where I wasn't able to pay the phone bill," said Jeezy. "Now as a businessman and entrepreneur to be able to partner with Freddie, someone who overcame similar life obstacles, and to give people more access to handheld technology at an affordable price, it's a truly blessing."

The F3 5G-ready cell phone features a stunning 6.2" edge to edge 4k display with state-of-the-art 18 Megapixel dual cameras. The F3 offers true global freedom allowing users to take their phone nearly anywhere in the world and use it with any mobile carrier. The F3 phone allows for multiple user profiles without the threat of sharing any personal data and features dual sim cards, giving customers the option of two phones numbers in a single phone. In addition to its technological advancements, the F3 is made of the most durable and state of the art materials including Gorilla® glass to resist hard falls and Figgers® Nano-coating technology for water resistance (up to 30 mins submerged).



Using the latest in wireless Bluetooth technology, the F-Buds offer complete freedom of motion and are fully equipped with custom built in microphones. The F-Buds are designed to pair up with any Bluetooth device, model phone and tablet. When paired with Figgers® phones (e.g. Figgers F3), F-Buds allows the user to translate over 100 languages to the language of choice. Featuring an industry leading 50 hours of talk time on a single charge, the F-Buds can be fully charged in just 30 minutes.



"As the youngest African-American to own and operate an independent, U.S. based telecommunications company, I built Figgers Communications on the premise that telecommunications access should be attainable for everyone," said Freddie Figgers. "The Jeezy/Figgers Wireless partnership is a natural evolution of two men who experienced some of the same challenges during our upbringing but rose above those circumstances to make our mark."

The F3 cell phone (Retail Price: $449) and F-Buds earpods (Retail Price: $49) are now available for purchase at www.figgers.com.

ABOUT JEEZY:

As an entrepreneur, new business ventures for Jeezy include multiple real estate properties, Defiance Fuel Fitness Water, a partnership with American Cut Steakhouse and his ongoing partnership with global spirits brand Tequila Avion. Jeezy launched his charity Street Dreamz Foundation over 10 years ago to consistently be involved in improving the lives of those less fortunate in the city of Atlanta. For his continuous community service efforts, he was awarded the Phoenix Award from the city of Atlanta–the highest honor an individual or group can receive from the Mayor of Atlanta, this year, he ran the Peachtree Road Race, a half marathon alongside the Mayor of Atlanta to raise money for his foundation and the city of Atlanta's scholarship fund.

ABOUT FREDDIE FIGGERS:

Freddie Figgers is a computer programmer, inventor and an African American entrepreneur. He is the founder of Figgers Communication and has four patents in his name. Figgers lives in Coral Gates but was born in Quincy, Florida. Freddie as a newborn was left in the dumpster by his mother. Nathan and Betty Figgers then adopted him. To help with his father with Alzheimer's Disease, Freddie built a shoe with a GPS tracker and two-way communication. When Freddie was 15 years old, he started a cloud computing service company. By the time Freddie was 24, he had 80 custom software programs built, designed & executed. Freddie has four patents, including the Figgers F1 Phone. Figgers also has a license spectrum band from the FCC. Figgers in involved in his Florida community by sponsoring youth programs, paying senior citizens bills and helping to bail out homes in foreclosure all in addition to offering college scholarships to area high school seniors.

