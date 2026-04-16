Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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16.04.2026 15:40:00
Multibillion-Dollar Defense Contracts: Is Palantir Quietly Turning Into a Core "Infrastructure" Stock for U.S. Intelligence?
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) is one of the most intriguing stocks in the market, and the war in Iran has shone a bigger spotlight on the company. It was co-founded by Peter Thiel and other former PayPal executives who believed they could take the company's underlying fraud technology and apply it to help fight terrorism after 9/11.While Silicon Valley balked at the idea, it was able to get funding from In-Q-Tel, the venture capital arm of the CIA, to create a platform that could provide the government with better intelligence to prevent another attack. This eventually led to the introduction of its Gotham Platform, which the CIA began using in 2008. At the core of its Gotham technology was the platform's ability to gather data from a wide array of previously siloed sources and put it into an ontology that could map relationships between people, places, things, and events. This helped it uncover hidden patterns and provide actionable insights. Meanwhile, the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) has made its platform even more powerful.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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