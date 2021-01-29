Multifamily Broker Launches BoomerangOffice.com, offering hourly and daily Post Pandemic workspace and conference rooms at its Downtown Orlando Headquarters, ORLANDO, FL

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orlando-based Smith Equities Real Estate Investment Advisors "SEREIA" has created BoomerangOffice.com "Boomerang Office" to lease out its headquarters at 350 East Pine Street on an Hourly and Daily Co-Working Space Basis.

Boomerang Office allows professionals and teams to get out of their home offices for a few hours (or days) per month and into a collaborative environment. All community spaces in the historic two story building, will be restricted to 50% capacity in order to encourage social distancing. Face masks will be recommended and anyone entering the building is asked to follow CDC guidelines.

According to Robert E. Smith, CCIM Founder of SEREIA and owner of the building at 350 E Pine Street, "We were working remotely before the pandemic but, once we lost our tenant due to the Covid-19, we decided to return to the office and open up the unused space to other professionals who wanted to do the same on an as needed basis. We are also offering monthly memberships to allow individuals or companies the ability to schedule space online. Members have the ability to choose from one of three packages (i.e., Deluxe-5 Days/Mo, Premium 10 Days/Mo, or VIP 20 Days/Mo) that can be reserved online as needed and can be cancelled at any time."

He continues, "Once Boomerang Office is a proven concept, we plan on offering the platform to other Owners / Management in the commercial real estate industry looking to maximize underutilized commercial assets by adding the Boomerang Office platform to its existing operations."

Boomerang Office has teamed up with Satellite Deskworks, who is providing all of the back-end support including fully automated scheduling and touchless online tools to create memberships, building access, and accounting.

"We're excited about the Boomerang Office model," said Satellite Deskworks' CEO, Barbara Sprenger, "there is a real need for people to be able to use space short or long term, without long commitments and longer leases. With Deskworks, management of a model like BoomerangOffice.com becomes really simple, intuitive, fun and can substantially add to your bottom line!"

About Smith Equities :

Smith Equities Real Estate Investment Advisors (SEREIA) is a Boutique Commercial Brokerage Company based in Orlando, Florida and is a leader in multifamily development and investment sales. SEREIA sold several Downtown Orlando Development Sites including Star Tower and CitiTower. SEREIA has been a leader in identifying new trends and redevelopment opportunities that allows owners to unlock the value of their commercial real estate holdings. For more information, please go to their website at www.Smitheq.com / www.BoomerangOffice.com or call them at (407) 807-0216.

Contact Info:

Smith Equities Real Estate Investment Advisors / BoomerangOffice.com

350 E. Pine Street

Orlando, Florida 32801

Robert E. Smith, CCIM Founder

407.496.8575

rsmith@smithequitiescorp.com

www.smitheq.com

www.boomerangoffice.com

Link to Photo Album:

Boomerang Office Photo Album

For more information:

Robert E. Smith, CCIM, 407.422.0704 x101

rsmith@smithequitiescorp.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/multifamily-broker-launches-boomerangofficecom-offering-hourly-and-daily-post-pandemic-workspace-and-conference-rooms-at-its-downtown-orlando-headquarters-orlando-fl-301217820.html

SOURCE Smith Equities Real Estate Investment Advisors