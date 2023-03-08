Multilot and Sports Industry Veteran Jessica Gaffney Join Forces to Boost Sports Experience Management Capabilities with Wavework Acquisition

Powerful combination of experience management and loyalty and engagement platforms, with built-in compliance helps Multilot meet growing global demand.

MIAMI, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multilot Inc., the leading compliant engagement platform, has acquired sports experience management leader Wavework to help sports industry and event venue customers better engage and serve audiences, thereby unlocking revenue opportunities and deepening relationships with teams, sponsors, and venues.

Wavework CEO and Founder, and sports industry veteran Jessica Gaffney will join Multilot as VP Sports and Entertainment, bringing 20+ years of experience in professional sports to turbocharge corporate sponsorships, suite revenues, and premium offerings for the combined entity.

Capturing Growing Demand for Digital Engagement in Age of Growing Compliance Complexity

Multilot helps sports, healthcare, travel & hospitality and more engage and build brand loyalty with audiences digitally, thereby unlocking revenue opportunities with new insight, new data services, and deeper relationships with customer audiences, employees, partners and more - all in the face of growing compliance complexity.

With premium seating generating up to 50% of a team's total seat revenue, sports teams, leagues, and event venues trust Wavework to optimize higher-end clientele experiences to increase engagement and drive incremental revenue.

Tore Sagstuen, Chief Commercial Officer, notes, "Multilot has been uniquely positioned from the beginning to address growing regulatory complexity, whether GDPR enhancements in Europe, the multitudes launching in the Americas (CCPA, CDPA, CPPA, LGPD…), plus ever-changing regulations in APAC. The technology platform has a number of key differentiators to meet current compliance requirements, as well as features that retroactively apply new regulatory demands after data collection from past customers, so as to keep usability."

Wavework CEO Jessica Gaffney added, "We are excited to join Multilot and become part of such a respected and established player in the engagement and loyalty industry. We believe that our experience management technology, combined with Multilot's platform, will enable our customers to deliver exceptional value with added compliance and security. We look forward to seeing the impact it will have on premium hospitality in the sports industry."

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Multilot

Founded in the US in 2019 to address the growing demand for data collection in a compliant and secure way, Multilot empowers customers to transform core business operations, maximize operational efficiencies, enable customer engagement, and build loyalty. Multilot has raised significant funding by top US and European investors, has top quality customers and partners, and holds several technical patents.

www.multilot.com

About Wavework

Award-winning software platform Wavework was created to redefine the premium customer service experience with a one-stop hub to accelerate productivity, performance, and profits for sports teams, leagues, and event venues. Wavework empowers team and event employees to maintain visibility, speed, and consistency for their more sophisticated clientele with predictive analytics, multi-channel promotions, and service automation, all with easy integration into existing systems.

www.wavework.com

