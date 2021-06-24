Multiple Attorneys at Haber Law Named Super Lawyers 2021

MIAMI, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For another consecutive year, Haber Law is pleased to announce that multiple attorneys at the Firm have been named as Super Lawyers and Rising Stars on the prestigious list of highly regarded attorneys in the State of Florida. The recognition includes a cross-section of the Firm's expertise, spanning construction litigation, real estate, general litigation, and business litigation.

The following Haber Law attorneys are recognized as 2021 Florida Super Lawyers and Rising Stars:

David Haber – Top Rated Attorney in Construction Litigation

– Top Rated Attorney in Construction Litigation Roger Slade – Top Rated Attorney in Business Litigation

– Top Rated Attorney in Business Litigation Frank Soto – Top Rated Attorney in Construction Litigation

– Top Rated Attorney in Construction Litigation Lauren Fallick – Rising Star in General Litigation

– Rising Star in General Litigation David Podein – Rising Star in Real Estate

– Rising Star in Real Estate Rebecca Casamayor – Rising Star in Real Estate

"Our attorneys are sharp, dedicated, and innovative, and I'm pleased that those qualities are showcased again this year with our Super Lawyers recognition," says Managing and Founding Shareholder David B. Haber. "Our work in construction law, real estate, and commercial litigation has grown year after year thanks to our Firm's dedication to our craft and commitment to our clients."

Florida Super Lawyers is an attorney rating system owned by Thomson Reuters. Each year, Super Lawyers recognizes the top lawyers in Florida using a patented multiphase selection process involving peer nomination, independent research, and peer evaluation. No more than 5% of licensed attorneys can be designated a Super Lawyer and no more than 2.5% can be Rising Stars. The Rising Stars list is similarly selective and honors lawyers who are under 40 or have been practicing less than 10 years. The process is designed to find the best attorneys in their field of practice.

For more information on Super Lawyers, visit www.superlawyers.com .

About Haber Law

Haber Law is a 16-attorney boutique Law Firm based in Miami, Florida that focuses on construction law, including design and construction defects litigation, complex business litigation, condominium and homeowners association law, and all aspects of real estate law. Additional practice areas include aviation law, bankruptcy and creditors' rights, and family law. The Firm is committed to its core values of integrity, service, dedication, innovation, diversity, and success. Haber Law is located on the internet at www.haber.law and can be reached at 305-379-2400.

Media Contacts

Velocitas Interactive Marketing + Public Relations

Patricia Beitler / Abbi Sierra

media@velocitas.com / 305-735-9845

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/multiple-attorneys-at-haber-law-named-super-lawyers-2021-301318999.html

SOURCE Haber Law