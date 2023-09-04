Multiplier Recognized in Forbes 100 to Watch Asia List 2023

Global Employment Platform Multiplier Garners Prestigious Accolade for Transforming Work Dynamics

LONDON and SINGAPORE, Sept. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiplier, the innovative global employment platform, is thrilled to announce its inclusion in the esteemed Forbes 100 to Watch Asia List for 2023. This recognition is testament to Multiplier's exceptional contributions to reshaping the landscape of employment and empowering a borderless workforce.

The complete Forbes 100 to Watch Asia List and accompanying stories are now available for viewing at Forbes 100 to Watch. Furthermore, readers can delve into the inspiring stories of leading-edge organizations in the September issue of Forbes Asia magazine.

Multiplier is revolutionising the way businesses and individuals engage in work - Its user-friendly platform facilitates a new era of employment, enabling companies to effortlessly and efficiently employ, onboard, nurture, and support top-tier talent worldwide.

With its pioneering use of technology and unwavering dedication towards SMEs to Enterprise employment needs, Multiplier is dismantling geographical constraints, enabling a world where business needs and individual expertise works in harmony across borders and time zones.

Present in over 150 countries, Multiplier handles all facets of employment management, from intricate legal matters to complex compliance requirements such as contracts, payroll, benefits, and taxes. This comprehensive approach liberates organizations to focus on rapid expansion and team cultivation while ensuring security and efficiency.

"Being acknowledged on the Forbes 100 to Watch Asia List is a testament to the transformative power of Multiplier's vision to create a world without limits," said Multiplier's CEO & co-founder Sagar Khatri. "Our platform redefines employment paradigms, affording businesses the freedom to thrive on a global scale and granting individuals the opportunity to embrace their dream roles from any location."

In the Multiplier ecosystem, professionals can pursue their ideal vocations without geographical constraints, while employers access a vast pool of international talent with unprecedented ease. The platform's emphasis on employee choice and empowerment fosters an unparalleled working experience, where individuals can pursue fulfilling careers without severing connections to their loved ones.

As Multiplier continues to pave the way for a limitless world of work, its recognition by Forbes 100 to Watch Asia List 2023 is a pivotal milestone, signifying the platform's profound impact on the future of employment.

The complete Forbes 100 to Watch Asia List and accompanying stories are now available for viewing at Forbes 100 to Watch. Furthermore, readers can delve into the inspiring stories of leading-edge organizations in the September issue of Forbes Asia magazine.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Emily Dunlop, Brand & Communications Director of Multiplier at emily.dunlop@usemultiplier.com .

About Multiplier:



Multiplier is a revolutionary global employment platform that is reshaping the world of work. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and innovation, Multiplier is breaking down geographical barriers and transforming the employment landscape. With a presence in over 150 countries, Multiplier's user-friendly platform enables companies to seamlessly engage talent from around the world, while providing individuals the freedom to pursue their dream roles without sacrificing personal connections. For more information, visit www.multiplier.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/multiplier-recognized-in-forbes-100-to-watch-asia-list-2023-301915827.html

SOURCE Multiplier