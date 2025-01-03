03.01.2025 08:00:07

Multitude AG Successfully Relocates its Registered Seat to Switzerland


EQS-Media / 03.01.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Multitude AG Successfully Relocates its Registered Seat to Switzerland  
 

Zug, 03 January 2025 – Multitude AG, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs (WKN: A40VJN, ISIN: CH1398992755) (“Multitude”, “Company” or “Group”) is pleased to confirm the successful completion of the relocation of the Company’s registered seat to the City of Zug, Switzerland, on the 30 December 2024. The Company is now registered with the Zug Commercial Register in Switzerland, and its registered address is Grafenauweg 8, 6300 Zug. 

Multitude AG will continue to be listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, with shares now trading under the new symbol MULT, replacing the former E4I. The Company’s home Member State for the purposes of the EU Transparency Directive is now Germany. 

Additionally, Multitude AG’s issuer central securities depository (CSD) has transitioned to SIX SIS, Switzerland’s national CSD. Importantly, this change requires no immediate action from the company’s shareholders. 

“We are thrilled to announce the successful completion of our registered seat’s transfer to Switzerland, a strategic move that aligns with our commitment to growth, innovation, and a stronger global presence”, said Antti Kumpulainen, Multitude’s CEO. 

 

Contact: 
Lasse Mäkelä 
Chief Strategy and IR Officer 
Phone: +41 79 371 34 17 
E-Mail:Lasse.makela@multitude.com 
 

About Multitude AG: 
Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Growth Platform. Multitude’s business units are Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 800 people in 25 countries and offers services in 17 countries, achieving a combined turnover of 230 million euros in 2023. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005, is registered in Switzerland and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MULT'.www.multitude.com 



End of Media Release

Issuer: Multitude AG
Key word(s): Finance

03.01.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Multitude AG
Grafenauweg 8
6300 Zug
Switzerland
E-mail: ir@multitude.com
Internet: https://www.multitude.com/
ISIN: CH1398992755
WKN: A40VJN
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
EQS News ID: 2060659

 
End of News EQS Media

2060659  03.01.2025 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2060659&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Multitude AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Multitude AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Multitude AG 0,00 0,00% Multitude AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX & DAX mit kleinen Verlusten erwartet -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt werden zum Wochenende knapp behauptet erwartet. Asiens Börsen bewegen sich in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen