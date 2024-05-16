Multitude SE initiates a written procedure to request certain amendments to the terms of its senior bonds due 2025

Multitude SE (the "Company") has instructed the agent for the Company's senior unsecured floating rate bonds (ISIN NO0012702549) (the "Bonds"), Nordic Trustee & Agency AB (publ) (the "Agent”), to initiate a written procedure to request that bondholders vote in favour of certain amendments to the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the "Written Procedure”).

During Q1 2024, the Company has announced its intention to transfer its registered office from Finland to Switzerland as part of a broader strategic initiative. Finnish legal constraints prohibit a direct relocation from Finland to a non-European Economic Area (EEA) country while maintaining a legal personality and therefore, the Company proposes a transfer to and subsequent conversion into a public limited liability company in Malta, followed by a relocation to Switzerland (the "Relocation"). To facilitate the Relocation, the Company is requesting the bondholders to provide their consent to the necessary amendments to the terms and conditions of the Bonds, in each case on the terms and as further described in more detail in the notice of the Written Procedure.

The written procedure will end on 3 June 2024 and the deadline for voting is 15:00 (CEST). The Written Procedure may, however, be concluded before the expiry of the voting deadline if a requisite majority has accepted the requests. To be eligible to participate in the written procedure a holder of Bonds must fulfil the formal criteria for being a bondholder on 24 May 2024. This means that the holder of Bonds must be registered on a securities account with Euronext Securities Oslo (the "CSD") as a direct registered owner or authorised nominee with respect to one or several Bonds.

Pareto Securities Oy has been retained as financial advisor in connection with the written procedure.

The notice to the Written Procedure will be delivered to all bondholders through the CSD and is also available on the Company's website (www.multitude.com/investors).

For additional information, please contact:

Lasse Mäkelä

Chief Strategy and IR Officer

Phone: +41 79 371 34 17

E-mail: lasse.makela@multitude.com

About Multitude SE:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Banking-as-a-Service Growth Platform. Multitude’s business units are consumer banking (Ferratum), SME banking (CapitalBox) and wholesale banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people in 25 countries and offers services in 16 countries, achieving a combined turnover of 230 million euros in 2023. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005 and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'FRU'.

Attachment