|
13.02.2024 15:00:00
Multitude SE - Managers’ Transactions - Egger
Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Bernd Egger
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Multitude SE
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 52135/5/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-08
Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2257 Unit price: 4.4935 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 2257 Volume weighted average price: 4.4935 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-08
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of transaction: PLEDGING
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2257 Unit price: 0 N/A
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 2257 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-09
Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 940 Unit price: 4.5291 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 940 Volume weighted average price: 4.5291 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-09
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of transaction: PLEDGING
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 940 Unit price: 0 N/A
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 940 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-12
Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1609 Unit price: 4.5117 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 1609 Volume weighted average price: 4.5117 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-12
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of transaction: PLEDGING
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1609 Unit price: 0 N/A
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 1609 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A
