08.04.2024 13:00:00
Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions - Egger
Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Bernd Egger
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Multitude SE
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 57593/4/8
Transaction date: 2024-04-03
Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1775 Unit price: 4.9763 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 1775 Volume weighted average price: 4.9763 EUR
Transaction date: 2024-04-03
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of transaction: PLEDGING
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1775 Unit price: 0 N/A
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 1775 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A
