|
16.04.2024 13:00:00
Multitude SE - Managers' transactions - Jokela
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jokela, Jorma
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Multitude SE
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20240416104440_130
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-04-15
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1497 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1497 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
