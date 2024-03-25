25.03.2024 14:00:00

Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions - Kumpulainen

Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Antti Kumpulainen
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Multitude SE
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 56480/4/4

____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-03-20
Venue: AQED
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 690 Unit price: 4.98 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 690 Volume weighted average price: 4.98 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-03-20
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of transaction: PLEDGING

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 690 Unit price: 0 N/A

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 690 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A


