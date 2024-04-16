Multitude SE - Managers' transactions - Vella



____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Vella, Shaun

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Multitude SE

LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20240416104440_137

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-04-15

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000106299

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 461 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 461 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR