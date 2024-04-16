16.04.2024 13:00:00

Multitude SE - Managers' transactions - Vella

Multitude SE - Managers' transactions - Vella

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Vella, Shaun
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Multitude SE
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20240416104440_137
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-04-15
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 461 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 461 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Multitude SE (ex Ferratum Oyj)mehr Nachrichten

13:01
 EQS-DD: Multitude SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them - Jokela (EQS Group)
13:01
 EQS-DD: Multitude SE: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen - Jokela (EQS Group)
13:01
 EQS-DD: Multitude SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them - Kumpulainen (EQS Group)
13:01
 EQS-DD: Multitude SE: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen - Kumpulainen (EQS Group)
13:01
 EQS-DD: Multitude SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them - Tiukkanen (EQS Group)
13:01
 EQS-DD: Multitude SE: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen - Tiukkanen (EQS Group)
13:00
 EQS-DD: Multitude SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them - Kajakas (EQS Group)
13:00
 EQS-DD: Multitude SE: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen - Kajakas (EQS Group)