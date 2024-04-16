|
16.04.2024 13:00:00
Multitude SE - Managers' transactions - Vella
Multitude SE - Managers' transactions - Vella
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Vella, Shaun
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Multitude SE
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20240416104440_137
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-04-15
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 461 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 461 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!