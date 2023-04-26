26.04.2023 18:00:00

Multitude SE Publishes the Auditor's Reasonable Assurance Report on ESEF Financial Statements 2022

MULTITUDE SE PUBLISHES THE AUDITOR'S REASONABLE ASSURANCE REPORT ON ESEF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2022

Helsinki, 26 April 2023 – Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Multitude” or "the Group”) publishes the Auditors Reasonable Assurance Report on ESEF Financial Statements 2022, according to Chapter 7, section 8, subsection 4 of the Securities Markets Act.

Multitude SE
Board of Directors

Contacts:

Lasse Mäkelä
Chief Strategy and IR Officer
Lasse.makela@multitude.com


About Multitude SE :
Multitude aims to become the most valued financial ecosystem by acting as a growth platform that creates success stories in FinTech. With profound know-how in technology, regulation, funding and cross-selling, Multitude offers a range of sustainable banking and financial services for FinTechs to grow and scale rapidly. Multitude and its three independent business units, SweepBank, Ferratum and CapitalBox, employ around 700 people in 19 countries, and they together generated EUR 212 million revenue in 2022. Multitude was founded in 2005 in Finland and is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘FRU’. www.multitude.com

 

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Multitude SE (ex Ferratum Oyj)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Multitude SE (ex Ferratum Oyj)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Multitude SE (ex Ferratum Oyj) 3,90 0,00% Multitude SE (ex Ferratum Oyj)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Zahlenflut: Asiens Börsen mit Gewinnen
An den Märkten in Fernost dominieren am Freitag die Käufer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen