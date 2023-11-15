|
15.11.2023 16:30:00
Multitude SE: Universal-Investment decreases shareholding in Multitude SE below 5%
Universal-Investment decreases shareholding in Multitude SE below 5%
Helsinki, 15 November, 2023 – Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Multitude” or the "Group”) has on 15 November received a notification from Universal-Investment, stating that the company’s ownership in Multitude SE has, on 14 November, 2023, decreased below the threshold of 5%.
Total holding of Universal-Investment subject to the notification obligation:
|% of shares and voting rights
(total of 7.A)
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 7.B)
|Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
|Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation
on the date on which
threshold was
crossed or reached
|4,845%
|0,00%
|4,845 %
|21 723 960
|Position of previous
notification (if applicable)
|9.987%
|0,00%
|9.987%
|/
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: shares and voting rights
|Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI4000106299
|1 052 602
|4,845 %
|SUBTOTAL A
|1 052 602
|4,845 %
Contacts:
Lasse Mäkelä
Chief Strategy and IR Officer
Lasse.makela@multitude.com
About Multitude SE:
Multitude is a fully regulated growth platform for financial technology. Its ambition is to become the most valued financial ecosystem. This vision is backed by 18+ years of solid track record in building and scaling financial technology. Through its full European banking license, profound know-how in technology, regulation, cross-selling, and funding, Multitude enables a range of sustainable banking and financial services to grow and scale. Currently, it has three independent business units on this growth platform: Ferratum as consumer lender, CapitalBox as business lender, and SweepBank as a shopping and financial app. Multitude and its independent units employ over 700 people in 16 countries, and they together generated EUR 212 million turnover in 2022. Multitude was founded in 2005 in Finland and is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘FRU.’ www.multitude.com
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Multitude SE (ex Ferratum Oyj)mehr Nachrichten
|
16.11.23
|EQS-News: Multitude mit 9-Monats-EBIT-Wachstum von 50 % auf EUR 32,5 Mio. (EQS Group)
|
16.11.23
|EQS-News: Multitude with 9 months EBIT growth of 50% up to EUR 32.5 million (EQS Group)
|
16.11.23
|Multitude Strengthens Commitment to Sustainability by Joining Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (EQS Group)
|
15.11.23
|EQS-PVR: Multitude SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
31.10.23
|EQS-News: Invitation to Multitude SE’s Capital Markets Day 2023 – Join us virtually in Helsinki (EQS Group)
|
18.10.23
|EQS-DD: Multitude SE: Mantvydas Stareika, buy (EQS Group)
|
18.10.23
|EQS-DD: Multitude SE: Mr Ari Tiukkanen, buy (EQS Group)
|
03.10.23
|EQS-DD: Multitude SE: Mr Bernd Egger, RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Multitude SE (ex Ferratum Oyj)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Multitude SE (ex Ferratum Oyj)
|3,16
|6,76%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich am Freitag mit Aufschlägen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vor dem Wochenende in unterschiedliche Richtungen.