19.09.2023 14:00:00
MULTIVU VIDEO FEED: IIHS UPDATED TEST FINDS MINIVANS DON'T MAKE THE GRADE WHEN IT COMES TO REAR-SEAT SAFETY
NEWS: Minivans don't make the grade when it comes to rear-seat safety
ADDITIONAL RESOURCES: Video, hard copy requests, downloadable MPEG4, contact information and more available at: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/92007141-iihs-minivans-fall-short-in-rear-seat-safety/
STORY SUMMARY:
Popular with parents, minivans ought to boast the safest second-row seating on the market. Instead, they're lagging behind. None of the four minivans tested by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety earns an acceptable or good rating in the updated moderate overlap front crash test, which now emphasizes back seat safety. The Chrysler Pacifica, Kia Carnival and Toyota Sienna are rated marginal, while the Honda Odyssey is rated poor.
All but the Sienna also lack seat belt reminders for the second-row seats, an earlier IIHS test showed.
IIHS launched the updated moderate overlap front test last year after research showed that in newer vehicles the risk of a fatal injury is now higher for belted occupants in the second row than for those in front. This is not because the second row has become less safe. Rather, the front seat has become safer because of improved airbags and advanced seat belts that are rarely available in back. Even with these developments, the back seat remains the safest place for children, who can be injured by an inflating front airbag, and the rating does not apply to children secured properly in child safety seats.
In the updated test, a second dummy is positioned in the second row behind the driver. The driver dummy is the size of an average adult man. The rear dummy is the size of a small woman or 12-year-old child. IIHS researchers also developed new metrics that focus on the injuries most frequently seen in back seat passengers.
For a vehicle to earn a good rating, there can't be an excessive risk of injury to the head, neck, chest or thigh, as recorded by the second-row dummy. The dummy should remain correctly positioned during the crash without "submarining," or sliding forward beneath the lap belt, which increases the risk of abdominal injuries. The head should also remain a safe distance from the front seatback and the rest of the vehicle interior, and the shoulder belt should remain on the shoulder, where it is most effective. A pressure sensor on the rear dummy's torso is used to check the shoulder belt position during the crash.
