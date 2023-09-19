MULTIVU VIDEO FEED: IIHS UPDATED TEST FINDS MINIVANS DON'T MAKE THE GRADE WHEN IT COMES TO REAR-SEAT SAFETY

TO: NEWS PRODUCERS, ASSIGNMENT EDITORS AND AUTO REPORTERS

SATELLITE FEEDS: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 10:30 AM – 11:00 AM ET SD COORDINATES HD COORDINATES Galaxy 16 Galaxy 16 Transponder 03 – Slot 3 Transponder 03 – Slot CD KU-Band KU-Band Downlink Freq: 11757 Horizontal Downlink Freq: 11769 Horizontal Bandwidth 6 MHz Bandwidth 18 MHz Symbol Rate: 3.9787 Symbol Rate: 13.235 Data Rate: 5.5 Data Rate: 18.2954 FEC: 3/4 FEC: 3/4

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 1:30 PM – 2:00 PM ET SD COORDINATES HD COORDINATES Galaxy 16 Galaxy 16 Transponder 03 – Slot 3 Transponder 03 – Slot CD KU-Band KU-Band Downlink Freq: 11757 Horizontal Downlink Freq: 11769 Horizontal Bandwidth 6 MHz Bandwidth 18 MHz Symbol Rate: 3.9787 Symbol Rate: 13.235 Data Rate: 5.5 Data Rate: 18.2954 FEC: 3/4 FEC: 3/4

NEWS : Minivans don't make the grade when it comes to rear-seat safety

FORMAT: B-roll and soundbites

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES: Video, hard copy requests, downloadable MPEG4, contact information and more available at: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/92007141-iihs-minivans-fall-short-in-rear-seat-safety/

STORY SUMMARY:

Popular with parents, minivans ought to boast the safest second-row seating on the market. Instead, they're lagging behind. None of the four minivans tested by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety earns an acceptable or good rating in the updated moderate overlap front crash test, which now emphasizes back seat safety. The Chrysler Pacifica, Kia Carnival and Toyota Sienna are rated marginal, while the Honda Odyssey is rated poor.

All but the Sienna also lack seat belt reminders for the second-row seats, an earlier IIHS test showed.

IIHS launched the updated moderate overlap front test last year after research showed that in newer vehicles the risk of a fatal injury is now higher for belted occupants in the second row than for those in front. This is not because the second row has become less safe. Rather, the front seat has become safer because of improved airbags and advanced seat belts that are rarely available in back. Even with these developments, the back seat remains the safest place for children, who can be injured by an inflating front airbag, and the rating does not apply to children secured properly in child safety seats.

In the updated test, a second dummy is positioned in the second row behind the driver. The driver dummy is the size of an average adult man. The rear dummy is the size of a small woman or 12-year-old child. IIHS researchers also developed new metrics that focus on the injuries most frequently seen in back seat passengers.

For a vehicle to earn a good rating, there can't be an excessive risk of injury to the head, neck, chest or thigh, as recorded by the second-row dummy. The dummy should remain correctly positioned during the crash without "submarining," or sliding forward beneath the lap belt, which increases the risk of abdominal injuries. The head should also remain a safe distance from the front seatback and the rest of the vehicle interior, and the shoulder belt should remain on the shoulder, where it is most effective. A pressure sensor on the rear dummy's torso is used to check the shoulder belt position during the crash.

B-ROLL INCLUDES: Crash tests and other related footage, soundbites from Jessica Jermakian, Vice President, Vehicle Research, IIHS

SOURCE: Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS)

FOR STORY INFO, CONTACT: Joe Young +1 504 641 0491 (cell)

FOR TECHNICAL INFORMATION, PLEASE EMAIL: STREAMS@MULTIVU.COM

This information is being sent to you by: Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 4121 Wilson Blvd., 6th floor, Arlington, VA 22203

/PRNewswire -- Sept. 19, 2023/

SOURCE Insurance Institute for Highway Safety