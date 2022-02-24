MULTIVU VIDEO FEED: INSURANCE INSTITUTE FOR HIGHWAY SAFETY (IIHS) ANNOUNCES SAFETY AWARDS FOR 2022

TO: NEWS PRODUCERS, ASSIGNMENT EDITORS AND AUTO REPORTERS

IIHS announces safety awards for 2022: Ranks of TOP SAFETY PICK+ winners swell as automakers improve headlights.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety is recognizing 65 models with the 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, as improved headlight offerings boost more vehicles into the top tier. Another 36 models earn the lower-tier TOP SAFETY PICK award for a total of 101 winners overall. This time last year, there were 90 winners, including 49 earning TOP SAFETY PICK+.

Hyundai Motor Group, which includes the Hyundai, Kia and Genesis brands, has the most 2022 awards overall and the most awards in each category — 11 TOP SAFETY PICK+ and 10 TOP SAFETY PICK awards for a total of 21. Volkswagen Group, which includes the Volkswagen and Audi brands, is not far behind with eight TOP SAFETY PICK+ and three TOP SAFETY PICK awards. Volvo earns 10 TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards. Four minivans qualify for awards this year, compared with only two in February last year. This year's winners include the Toyota Sienna, Honda Odyssey, Chrysler Pacifica and Kia Carnival. Four pickup trucks — the Ram 1500 crew cab, Ford F-150 extended cab and crew cab and the Hyundai Santa Cruz — also made the list. Only the Ram 1500 crew cab qualified for an award at the time of the initial 2021 TOP SAFETY PICK announcement.

All the 2022 award winners earn good ratings in six IIHS crashworthiness tests, including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, original side, roof strength and head restraint tests. They are also available with front crash prevention systems that earn advanced or superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations, as well as at least one headlight system that earns a good or acceptable rating.

For the 65 TOP SAFETY PICK+ recipients, good or acceptable headlights are standard across all trims. Although standard acceptable headlights can qualify for the higher award, a total of 31 models come exclusively with good-rated headlights.

B-ROLL INCLUDES: Crash test and other related footage, soundbites from David Harkey, president, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

SOURCE Insurance Institute for Highway Safety