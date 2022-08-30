MULTIVU VIDEO FEED: INSURANCE INSTITUTE FOR HIGHWAY SAFETY (IIHS) REPORTS FEW VEHICLES EXCEL IN NEW NIGHTTIME TEST OF PEDESTRIAN AUTOBRAKE

TO: NEWS PRODUCERS, ASSIGNMENT EDITORS AND REPORTERS

SATELLITE FEEDS: Tuesday, August 30th, 2022 10:30 AM – 11:00 AM ET SD COORDINATES HD COORDINATES Galaxy 17 Galaxy 17 Transponder 16 – Slot 4 Transponder 16 – Lower KU-Band KU-Band Downlink Freq: 12023.0 Vertical Downlink Freq: 12011 Vertical Bandwidth 6 MHz Bandwidth 18 MHz Symbol Rate: 3.9787 Symbol Rate: 13.235 Data Rate: 5.5 Data Rate: 18.2954 FEC: 3/4 FEC: 3/4

Tuesday, August 30th, 2022 1:30 PM – 2:00 PM ET SD COORDINATES HD COORDINATES Galaxy 17 Galaxy 17 Transponder 16 – Slot 4 Transponder 16 – Lower KU-Band KU-Band Downlink Freq: 12023.0 Vertical Downlink Freq: 12011 Vertical Bandwidth 6 MHz Bandwidth 18 MHz Symbol Rate: 3.9787 Symbol Rate: 13.235 Data Rate: 5.5 Data Rate: 18.2954 FEC: 3/4 FEC: 3/4

NEWS: Introducing a nighttime test of pedestrian automatic emergency braking (AEB) systems addressing the high percentage of pedestrian crashes that occur at night

FORMAT: B-roll and Soundbites

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES: Video, hard copy requests, downloadable MPEG4, contact information and more available at https://www.multivu.com/players/English/90800141-IIHS-Nighttime-Pedestrian-Autobrake-Tests/

STORY SUMMARY:

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety is introducing a nighttime test of pedestrian automatic emergency braking (AEB) systems to address the high percentage of pedestrian crashes that occur on dark roads. Four of the first 23 midsize cars, midsize SUVs and small pickups tested earn the highest rating of superior, but more than half earn a basic score or no credit.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E, Nissan Pathfinder, Toyota Camry and Toyota Highlander earn superior ratings. Seven more vehicles — the Honda Accord, Hyundai Palisade, Hyundai Sonata, Nissan Frontier, Nissan Murano, Subaru Ascent and Subaru Outback — earn advanced ratings. Eight others earn basic scores. They are the Chevrolet Traverse, Ford Explorer, Ford Maverick, Ford Ranger, Mazda CX-9, Volkswagen Atlas, Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport and Volkswagen Tiguan. The pedestrian AEB systems in the Chevrolet Malibu, Honda Pilot, Nissan Altima and Toyota Tacoma don't perform well enough in the dark to earn any credit.

In the daylight test, 19 of those 23 vehicles earn superior or advanced ratings.

Pedestrian fatalities continue to tick upward. Since reaching a low point in 2009, federal estimates for 2021 show pedestrian crash deaths have soared nearly 80 percent. The 7,342 pedestrians killed in 2021 accounted for almost a fifth of all traffic fatalities. Three-quarters of those fatalities occur at night, when research shows most pedestrian AEB systems are less effective. A recent IIHS study found that the technology slashed pedestrian crashes by more than a quarter overall for equipped vehicles. However, there was no difference in crash risk for equipped and unequipped vehicles at night on unlit roads.

Research tests conducted as part of the development of the nighttime evaluation also showed substantial declines in performance in dark conditions. That pattern is clear in the first nighttime ratings.

B-ROLL INCLUDES: Nighttime testing and other related footage, soundbites from David Harkey, president, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

SOURCE: Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

FOR STORY INFO, CONTACT: Joe Young +1 504 641 0491 (cell)

FOR TECHNICAL INFORMATION, PLEASE EMAIL: STREAMS@MULTIVU.COM

This information is being sent to you by: Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 1005 N. Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA 22201

/PRNewswire/ -- Aug. 30, 2022/

SOURCE Insurance Institute for Highway Safety