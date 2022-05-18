MULTIVU VIDEO FEED: New IIHS Side Impact Test Rates Midsize SUV Safety

TO: NEWS PRODUCERS, ASSIGNMENT EDITORS AND AUTO REPORTERS

SATELLITE FEEDS: Wednesday, May 18, 2022 10:30 AM – 11:00 AM ET SD COORDINATES HD COORDINATES Galaxy 17 Galaxy 17 Transponder 18 – Slot 4 Transponder 18 – Lower KU-Band KU-Band Downlink Freq: 12063 Vertical Downlink Freq: 12051 Vertical Bandwidth 6 MHz Bandwidth 18 MHz Symbol Rate: 3.9787 Symbol Rate: 13.235 Data Rate: 5.5 Data Rate: 18.2954 FEC: 3/4 FEC: 3/4

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 1:30 PM – 2:00 PM ET SD COORDINATES HD COORDINATES Galaxy 17 Galaxy 17 Transponder 18 – Slot 4 Transponder 18 – Lower KU-Band KU-Band Downlink Freq: 12063 Vertical Downlink Freq: 12051 Vertical Bandwidth 6 MHz Bandwidth 18 MHz Symbol Rate: 3.9787 Symbol Rate: 13.235 Data Rate: 5.5 Data Rate: 18.2954 FEC: 3/4 FEC: 3/4

NEWS : New IIHS side impact test rates midsize SUV safety and finds most midsize SUVs perform well

FORMAT: B-roll

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES: Video, hard copy requests, downloadable MPEG4, contact information and more available at https://www.multivu.com/players/English/90495141-side-impact-test-rates-midsize-suv-safety/

STORY SUMMARY:

More than half the midsize SUVs tested earned good ratings in the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's new side-impact evaluation. Ten out of 18 midsize SUVs earned good ratings: the Ford Explorer, Infiniti QX60, Lincoln Aviator, Mazda CX-9, Nissan Pathfinder, Subaru Ascent, Toyota Highlander, Volkswagen Atlas, Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport and Volkswagen ID.4, the only electric vehicle in the group. Two more, the Buick Enclave and Chevrolet Traverse, earn acceptable ratings. Six others are rated marginal: the Honda Passport, Honda Pilot, Hyundai Palisade, Jeep Wrangler 4-door, Kia Telluride and Nissan Murano.

When IIHS announced the first ratings in the new test in October, only one out of 20 small SUVs managed a good rating, while half were rated marginal or poor. IIHS introduced the new, tougher side test to address higher-speed crashes that continue to cause fatalities. Like the original side test, the new test represents the type of crash that occurs when two crossing vehicles collide in an intersection. The updated evaluation uses a heavier barrier traveling at a higher speed to simulate the striking vehicle. Instead of the earlier 3,300 pounds, the new one weighs around 4,200 pounds, which approximates the weight of most modern midsize SUVs. Instead of striking the test vehicle at 31 mph, it hits it at 37 mph. Together, those changes mean the crash produces 82 percent more energy.

B-ROLL INCLUDES: Crash test and related footage, soundbites from David Harkey, President Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

SOURCE: Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

FOR STORY INFO, CONTACT: Joe Young +1 504 641 0491 (cell)

FOR TECHNICAL INFORMATION, PLEASE EMAIL: STREAMS@MULTIVU.COM

This information is being sent to you by: Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 1005 N. Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA 22201

/PRNewswire/ -- May 18, 2022/

SOURCE Insurance Institute for Highway Safety