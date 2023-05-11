MULTIVU VIDEO FEED: SMALL CARS FALTER IN UPDATED IIHS MODERATE OVERLAP CRASH TEST

Thursday, May 11, 2023 10:30 AM – 11:00 AM ET SD COORDINATES HD COORDINATES SES 01 SES 01 Transponder 16K - D6 Transponder 16K - A18 KU-Band KU-Band Downlink Freq: 12023 Horizontal Downlink Freq: 12011 Horizontal Bandwidth 6 MHz Bandwidth 18 MHz Symbol Rate: 3.9787 Symbol Rate: 13.235 Data Rate: 5.5 Data Rate: 18.2954 FEC: 3/4 FEC: 3/4

NEWS : Most small cars don't provide good protection for rear-seat passengers, learn about the latest crash test ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Most small cars don't provide good protection for rear-seat passengers, the latest crash test ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety show.

None of the five small cars IIHS tested earns a good rating. The Honda Civic sedan and Toyota Corolla sedan are rated acceptable. The Kia Forte, Nissan Sentra and Subaru Crosstrek are rated poor.

IIHS launched the updated moderate overlap front test last year after research showed that in newer vehicles the risk of a fatal injury is now higher for belted occupants in the rear than for those in front. This is not because the rear seat has become less safe. Rather, the front seat has become safer because of improved airbags and advanced seat belts that are rarely available in back. Even with these developments, the back seat remains the safest place for young children, who can be injured by an inflating front airbag.

To encourage manufacturers to improve rear-seat protection, the updated test adds a dummy in the back seat behind the driver. The driver dummy is the size of an average adult man. The rear dummy represents a small woman or 12-year-old child. IIHS researchers also developed new metrics that focus on the injuries most frequently seen in backseat passengers.

