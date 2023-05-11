|
11.05.2023 14:00:00
MULTIVU VIDEO FEED: SMALL CARS FALTER IN UPDATED IIHS MODERATE OVERLAP CRASH TEST
Thursday, May 11, 2023
10:30 AM – 11:00 AM ET
NEWS: Most small cars don't provide good protection for rear-seat passengers, learn about the latest crash test ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
FORMAT: B-roll and soundbites
ADDITIONAL RESOURCES: Video, hard copy requests, downloadable MPEG4, contact information and more available at https://www.multivu.com/players/English/91675141-iihs-updated-moderate-overlap-ratings-for-small-cars-b-roll/
STORY SUMMARY:
Most small cars don't provide good protection for rear-seat passengers, the latest crash test ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety show.
None of the five small cars IIHS tested earns a good rating. The Honda Civic sedan and Toyota Corolla sedan are rated acceptable. The Kia Forte, Nissan Sentra and Subaru Crosstrek are rated poor.
IIHS launched the updated moderate overlap front test last year after research showed that in newer vehicles the risk of a fatal injury is now higher for belted occupants in the rear than for those in front. This is not because the rear seat has become less safe. Rather, the front seat has become safer because of improved airbags and advanced seat belts that are rarely available in back. Even with these developments, the back seat remains the safest place for young children, who can be injured by an inflating front airbag.
To encourage manufacturers to improve rear-seat protection, the updated test adds a dummy in the back seat behind the driver. The driver dummy is the size of an average adult man. The rear dummy represents a small woman or 12-year-old child. IIHS researchers also developed new metrics that focus on the injuries most frequently seen in backseat passengers.
B-ROLL INCLUDES: Crash tests and other related footage, soundbites from David Harkey, president, IIHS
SOURCE: Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS)
FOR STORY INFO, CONTACT: Joe Young +1 504 641 0491 (cell)
This information is being sent to you by: Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 1005 N. Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA 22201
/PRNewswire/ -- May 11, 2023/
SOURCE Insurance Institute for Highway Safety
