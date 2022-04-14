MULTIVU VIDEO FEED: Tri Delta beats the clock to raise $60 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

TO: NEWS PRODUCERS, ASSIGNMENT EDITORS AND REPORTERS

International women's organization and longtime St. Jude Children's Research Hospital partner Tri Delta has just completed a 10-year, $60 million fundraising commitment two years ahead of schedule, making it the single largest commitment ever completed by a St. Jude partner to date.

Tri Delta celebrity alumna JoAnna Garcia Swisher recently joined her Tri Delta sisters including Tri Delta's CEO to help commemorate this amazing achievement by women across the globe.

St. Jude on-campus housing facility, Tri Delta Place provides a home away from home for patient families. Last month it made history when its doors opened to eight Ukrainian patient families who arrived at St. Jude for continued childhood cancer treatment.

For more than two decades, Tri Delta members have generously dedicated their time, heart and talent to fundraising for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and have achieved astounding results. The Tri Delta partnership with St. Jude began in 1999 and has raised more than $80 million since then. The international women's organization completed its 10-year, $60 million fundraising commitment two years ahead of schedule. In honor of this momentous pledge, St. Jude named its on-campus, short-term housing facility Tri Delta Place, a home away from home for patient families.

Tri Delta members demonstrate that philanthropic service by young people makes a tremendous difference. From its signature letter-writing campaign, Sincerely Yours, to events like competitive "Delta Dodgeball" tournaments and popular "D-Hop" pancake breakfast events, Tri Delta members work year-round to raise funds and awareness for St. Jude at colleges and universities across North America. In addition, Tri Delta alumnae work tirelessly to support St. Jude Walk/Run events across the country and the St. Jude Memphis Marathon® Weekend . Because of generous supporters, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Continued support ensures that St. Jude will keep providing families with world-class care while delivering on its six-year $11.5 billion strategic plan to triple its global investments and impact more of the 400,000 kids around the world with cancer each year.

Ukraine : Exterior plane, Ukrainian families exit, families on bus, families arrive at Tri Delta Place

Tri Delta sisters pancake breakfast and fundraising, Tri Delta women, EXT Tri Delta Place St.Jude: EXT drone and aerial shots, helipad, children's playroom, children's art room, parents and children

