Mundipharma Wins "Best Companies to Work for in Asia" Award in Singapore for Third Time Running

SINGAPORE, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare industry leader Mundipharma has been awarded the title of "Best Companies to Work for in Asia" in Singapore by HR Asia for the third time running, in the pharmaceuticals category.

Mundipharma's win was achieved through completion of the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Survey - a confidential employee survey that measured the employee engagement level based on a Total Engagement Assessment Model (TEAM). The assessment focused on three main areas: (i) Culture & Ethics, Leadership & Organisation, Active Initiatives; (ii) Emotional Engagement, Intention & Motivation, Behaviour & Advocacy; and (iii) Collective Consciousness, Workplace Sentiment, Team Dynamics.

HR Asia's "Best Companies to Work for in Asia" Awards also saw the distribution of the surveys in other Asian markets including Hong Kong, Mainland China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Japan, South Korea and the UAE.

Currently, in over 40 markets with more than 3,000 staff, Mundipharma's growth has been driven by the company's internal culture which prioritises high performance, dynamism and entrepreneurship. From a corporate HR team that develops robust performance and career frameworks to the implementation of multiple internal and external talent development programmes to employees at all levels, Mundipharma strives to stimulate innovation and sustainability throughout its organisation.

"At Mundipharma, we have rallied the support of employees who champion our company's beliefs and principles. This has resulted in a highly-motivated and engaged workforce that puts patients at the heart of everything they do," said Raman Singh, CEO of Mundipharma.

"This has become a way of life for our business - as our culture enables and empowers our people to achieve - and this is reflected in the recognition we are receiving," he added.

Mundipharma also goes the extra mile for its employees by improving their quality of life through wellness initiatives which prioritise fitness, nutrition, mindfulness, fun and relaxation. The company regularly gives back to society through a host of charitable partnerships - in addition to a CSR programme that lets each employee take two days of volunteer leave per year (on company time) to support a charity of their choice.

In addition to winning the award for the third time running in Singapore, Mundipharma's company culture led the company to win the "Best Companies to Work for in Asia" title for the third year in a row in Indonesia. The company also received the same recognition for the second time in the Philippines and the first time in Thailand.

First held in 2013, HR Asia's "Best Companies to Work for in Asia" awards handpick world-class corporations with high levels of employee engagement and excellent workplace cultures. As part of the judging parameters of this year's Awards, each participating company nominated at least 30 employees or 30% of their workforce (whichever is lower), guided by an Employee Selection Guide to take the TEAM assessment.

About Mundipharma

Mundipharma is a network of independent associated companies which are privately owned entities. Mundipharma is a prime example of an organization that consistently delivers high-quality medicines while standing by the values it represents. Its mission is to alleviate the suffering of patients and to substantially improve their quality of life. Mundipharma is dedicated to bringing to patients the benefit of novel treatment options in fields such as pain, CNS, oncology, oncology supportive care, ophthalmology, respiratory disease and consumer healthcare.

For more information, please visit: www.mundipharma.com.sg

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191021/2616463-1

Logo - http://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20150302/8521501264LOGO

SOURCE Mundipharma