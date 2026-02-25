Munich Re Plans EUR24 A Share Dividend, Approves Up To EUR2.25 Bln Buyback

(RTTNews) - Munich Reinsurance Co. said its management board plans to propose a dividend of €24.00 per share for the 2025 financial year and approved a new share buyback program of up to €2.25 billion.

The proposed dividend will be submitted to shareholders for approval at the company's annual general meeting and remains subject to supervisory board review once the final 2025 results are confirmed.

Munich Re also intends to repurchase shares worth up to €2.25 billion between April 29, 2026, and April 29, 2027 at the latest. The repurchased shares are expected to be retired, subject to supervisory board committee approval.

Combined with the planned dividend payout, Munich Re said total capital return to shareholders would amount to about €5.3 billion.