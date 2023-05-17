Munich Re Q1 Net Result Down; Says Confident To Meet FY23 View

(RTTNews) - German reinsurance provider Munich Re Group (0KFE.L) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter net result dropped 14.2 percent to 1.27 billion euros from last year's 1.48 billion euros.

Earnings per share were 9.29 euros, down 11.7 percent from 10.53 euros a year ago.

The reinsurance field of business contributed 1.05 billion euros to the Group's net result, down from prior year's 1.32 billion euros.

In the ERGO field of business, Munich Re posted a net result of 219 million euros, up from 156 million euros a year ago.

The Group operating result was 1.77 billion euros, lower than prior year's 1.86 billion euros.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company said it is confident to reach net result guidance of 4 billion euros, with increased chances to surpass this target.

Munich Re said it remains confident in its outlook for positive business opportunities in 2023.

The market environment is expected to remain positive and to present attractive growth opportunities in the upcoming July renewal rounds.

