+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
10.05.2022 07:50:21

Munich Re Q1 Profit Rises; Backs FY22 Profit View, Lifts Gross Premium Outlook

(RTTNews) - German reinsurance provider Munich Re Group (0KFE.L) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter profit grew to 608 million euros from last year's 589 million euros.

The operating result totaled 780 million euros, down from 798 million euros a year ago.

Gross premiums written increased substantially by 15.7% to 16.83 billion euros from prior year's 14.55 billion euros.

The annualised return on equity or RoE for the quarter was 9.8%, compared to 10.4% a year ago.

Despite the uncertainties of a challenging environment, Munich Re maintained its annual profit guidance of 3.3 billion euros based on a quarterly profit of more than 600 million euros.

Gross premium is now expected to increase to 64 billion euros in 2022, compared to previous estimate of around 61 billion euros.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen in Grün
Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentieren sich zur Wochenmitte mit positiver Tendenz. Mit Gewinnen beendete der heimische Aktienmarkt den Börsentag am Dienstag. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte schlussendlich höher.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen