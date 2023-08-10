Munich Re Q2 Profit Declines; Maintains FY23 View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - German reinsurance provider Munich Re Group (0KFE.L) reported Thursday that its second-quarter Group net result declined 27.2 percent to 1.15 billion euros from last year's 1.59 billion euros.

Earnings per share declined 25.4 percent to 8.45 euros from 11.32 euros a year ago.

The operating result was 1.57 billion euros, down 30.1 percent from 2.25 billion euros a year ago.

Insurance revenue from insurance contracts issued grew 2.9 percent to 14.18 billion euros from last year's 13.77 billion euros.

Looking ahead, Munich Re said it remains confident in its outlook for further positive business opportunities in the second half of 2023.

For fiscal 2023, Munich Re is still aiming for a net result of 4.0 billion euros. The company said the probability of surpassing this target has increased given the strong half-year result.

