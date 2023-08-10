|
10.08.2023 08:08:45
Munich Re Q2 Profit Declines; Maintains FY23 View - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - German reinsurance provider Munich Re Group (0KFE.L) reported Thursday that its second-quarter Group net result declined 27.2 percent to 1.15 billion euros from last year's 1.59 billion euros.
Earnings per share declined 25.4 percent to 8.45 euros from 11.32 euros a year ago.
The operating result was 1.57 billion euros, down 30.1 percent from 2.25 billion euros a year ago.
Insurance revenue from insurance contracts issued grew 2.9 percent to 14.18 billion euros from last year's 13.77 billion euros.
Looking ahead, Munich Re said it remains confident in its outlook for further positive business opportunities in the second half of 2023.
For fiscal 2023, Munich Re is still aiming for a net result of 4.0 billion euros. The company said the probability of surpassing this target has increased given the strong half-year result.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen belasten: US-Börsen tiefer -- ATX schwächelt -- DAX gibt nach -- Chinesische Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Freitag tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex verliert ebenfalls. Die US-Börsen geben nach. An den chinesischen Börsen ging es vor dem Wochenende abwärts.