Munich Re Q3 Net Result Declines

(RTTNews) - Munich Re (0KFE.L, MUV2.DE) reported third quarter net result of 1.74 billion euros compared to 2.00 billion euros, a year ago. The operating result decreased to 2.47 billion euros from 3.04 billion euros, last year. The total technical result amounted to 2.38 billion euros compared to 2.82 billion euros, previous year. Insurance revenue from insurance contracts issued rose to 16.6 billion euros from 14.6 billion euros, a year ago.

For the nine month period, net result climbed to 5.67 billion euros from 5.18 billion euros, prior year. Insurance revenue from insurance contracts increased to 46.58 billion euros from 45.16 billion euros, last year.

Munich Re said it is very well positioned to surpass its original annual profit target of 6.3 billion euros. The company has raised its guidance for the 2026 net result to 6.6 billion euros.

At prior close on Frankfurt Exchange, Munich Re shares were trading at 569.40 euros.

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