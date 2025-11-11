11.11.2025 08:44:05

Munich Re Q3 Net Result Rises; On Track To Achieve FY Targets

(RTTNews) - Munich Re reported that its third quarter net result was 2.00 billion euros compared to 907 million euros, last year. Insurance revenue from insurance contracts issued fell to 14.6 billion euros from 15.5 billion euros. Operating result rose significantly to 3.0 billion euros from 1.2 billion euros.

For the nine month period, net result was 5.2 billion euros compared to 4.6 billion euros, previous year. Insurance revenue from insurance contracts issued was 45.2 billion euros compared to 45.5 billion euros.

Munich Re said it is well positioned to achieve net result guidance of 6 billion euros for the year. The insurance revenue forecast for the Group is 61 billion euros, revised from prior guidance of 62 billion euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

