08.11.2022 08:01:01

Munich Re Q3 Profit Rises; Annual Profit Target Unchanged

(RTTNews) - Munich Re (0KFE.L) reported third-quarter profit of 527 million euros compared to 366 million euros, prior year. Gross premiums written were significantly up year on year by 17.8% to 18.2 billion euros.

For the nine month period, profit was 1.90 billion euros compared to 2.06 billion euros, last year. Gross premiums written rose by 14.0% to 50.91 billion euros.

Munich Re has raised guidance for gross premiums for the Group to 67 billion euros, revised from prior guidance of 64 billion euros. The company is still aiming for a consolidated result of 3.3 billion euros for 2022. The Group noted that this target will be significantly more difficult to achieve given the claims experience and business environment, and it is subject to the realisation of anticipated positive one-off effects in fourth quarter.

