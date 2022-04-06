MURAL App for Microsoft Teams Secures Microsoft 365 Certification

Business decision makers and IT admins can now tap into the innovative potential within their teams with the first visual collaboration solution to be M365 Certified

SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MURAL , a collaborative intelligence company, today announced its recently introduced MURAL® App for Microsoft Teams is the first application in the visual collaboration category to achieve Microsoft 365 Certification.

The Microsoft 365 Certification is designed to show customers that an application has been vetted against controls derived from leading industry standard frameworks and that strong security and compliance practices are in place to protect customer data. As threats and stakes have increased around cybersecurity, this certification reaffirms MURAL's commitment to meeting and exceeding customer expectations with enterprise-grade security and compliance.

MURAL, also a strategic partner of the Microsoft for Startups program, is centered around a shared collaboration space designed to integrate creative teamwork seamlessly throughout Microsoft Teams. MURAL transforms collaboration by connecting teams to unlock their genius — whether remote, hybrid, synchronous, or asynchronous. The company currently supports 95 percent of Fortune 100 companies including IBM and Intuit.

"To earn Microsoft 365 Certification is a great validation and a true testament to the security of MURAL's platform," said Richard Borenstein, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at MURAL. "It's a seal of approval from the market leader for collaboration software, ensuring teams can trust that their data is safe with us. As the first visual collaboration platform to receive this distinction, MURAL is committed to advancing innovation within the Microsoft ecosystem to enhance creativity, collaboration, and teamwork."

This certification ensures the MURAL App for Microsoft Teams offers the following benefits:

Increased confidence – MURAL App for Microsoft Teams takes stringent steps to ensure member data is protected.

"Microsoft 365 Certification assures customers that an application has been reviewed against a comprehensive set of security and compliance controls," said Yaron Hezroni, Principal Group Product Manager for Teams Ecosystem at Microsoft. "We are pleased to see MURAL awarded with the Microsoft 365 Certification badge, demonstrating their commitment to protect customer data on the Microsoft Teams platform."

In September 2021, MURAL gave teams everywhere the ability to bring a shared collaboration space directly into any channel, chat, meeting invite, or live video meeting with the launch of the MURAL® App for Microsoft Teams . MURAL's integration into Microsoft Teams gave meeting attendees from global enterprises to burgeoning start-ups the ability to collaborate visually using digital sticky notes, images, drawings, diagrams, and more. MURAL has also been highlighted as an early adopter for Microsoft's new collaborative application capabilities for the modern workplace, which integrate MURAL seamlessly into Microsoft Outlook and Office 365 platforms.

MURAL is continually investing in best-of-breed security practices and compliance controls to meet the evolving needs of global businesses. MURAL's Microsoft 365 Certification builds on the company's existing capabilities, including active SOC2 Type 2 and ISO 9001 certifications. For more information on MURAL's security offerings and features, visit https://www.mural.co/security. ‍

**Apps with the Microsoft 365 Certification logo represents that this app has achieved Microsoft 365 Certification. In addition to app security, this program reviews the practices and procedures the app publisher employs.

ABOUT MURAL

MURAL is a collaborative intelligence company. We connect teams to unlock their potential, increasing the innovation capacity of the enterprise. MURAL creates a culture of effective collaboration — where everyone is connected, contributing, and empowered to deliver business-driving outcomes. Try MURAL for free www.mural.co.

MURAL is a registered trademark of Tactivos, Inc.

