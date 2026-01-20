Murphy Oil Aktie
Murphy Oil Stock Plunges Nearly 9% After Civette Exploration Well Fails To Hit Commercial Threshold
(RTTNews) - Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) shares fell 8.68%, trading at $30.98, down $2.94, after the company reported results from its Civette-1X exploration well offshore Côte d'Ivoire that encountered hydrocarbons but did not meet commercial thresholds.
Murphy Oil said the Civette well reached a total depth of 13,950 feet and confirmed the presence of hydrocarbons across multiple intervals; however, the volumes identified were non-commercial, prompting investor concern about the near-term exploration outlook in the CI-502 block.
Management noted the data will enhance subsurface understanding and inform prospects, but the immediate result reflects a setback for this frontier play.
On the day of the announcement, MUR opened near session highs before retreating sharply as the market digested the exploration outcome, with the stock trading on the NYSE.
Trading volume was coming in well above the stock's average daily volume, underscoring significant market reaction to the exploration news.
Murphy Oil's 52-week range has reflected broad volatility amid exploration news and energy sector dynamics, highlighting the sensitivity of its valuation to exploration results and commodity price movements.
