Murray Metallurgical Coal Holdings, LLC Successfully Consummates Going-Concern Sale Transaction

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio, Dec. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Murray Metallurgical Coal Holdings, LLC and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Murray Met") announced today that its chapter 11 plan (the "Plan") became effective as of December 11, 2020, and that it has successfully completed a sale of the Oak Grove Mine to a privately held company jointly owned by a group of its former creditors and American Consolidated Natural Resources, Inc. ("ACNR"). The United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Ohio (Western Division) (the "Court") approved the Plan on November 25, 2020.

Through the restructuring process, Murray Met effectuated the sale of its Oak Grove Mine Complex to Hatfield Metallurgical Holdings, LLC ("Hatfield"), a new entity jointly owned by ACNR and MC SouthWork, LLC. Post–transaction, Hatfield's affiliate, Crimson Oak Grove Resources, LLC, will continue operating the Oak Grove Mine in the normal course. In accordance with a management services agreement, a subsidiary of ACNR will manage and operate the Oak Grove Mine.

Additional information, including court filings and background information on the restructuring process, is available at https://cases.primeclerk.com/murraymet/. You may also obtain copies of any pleadings by visiting the Court's website at https://ecf.ohsb.uscourts.gov in accordance with the procedures and fees set forth therein.

Any inquiries should be directed to media@crimsonmet.com.

