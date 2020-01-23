Muscogee (Creek) Nation Department of Health Partners with Respiratory-Focused Medical Clinic and Digital Management Platform

OKMULGEE, Okla, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Muscogee (Creek) Nation Department of Health ("MCNDOH") has partnered with RespirCare, LLC, a first-of-its-kind, full-service pulmonology clinic based in Tulsa, to provide patients with unprecedented access to Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) treatment. Under the agreement, MCNDOH patients will also have access to HGE Health's digital symptom management platform, which allows RespirCare to proactively reach out to patients who may be experiencing worsening systems in an effort to provide relief, often on the same day the symptoms are being experienced.

MCNDOH eligible beneficiaries will have access to innovative services that address chronic health conditions such as COPD, ultimately reducing health disparities and improving the health of tribal populations.

"The combination of remote patient monitoring using the HGE Health solution and same-day care afforded by the RespirCare clinic reduces significant delays in treatment," said Dr. Billy Beets, Chief Medical Officer of Muscogee (Creek) Nation Department of Health. "Our challenge has been how best to scale a small number of pulmonary specialists to address the needs of thousands of patients. This program will greatly increase the scalability of these resources and enable more of our patients to access the best available care, same-day."

Once enrolled in HGE Health's digital platform, MCNDOH patients will log their respiratory symptoms daily using a smartphone, tablet, computer, or during a live telephone call. Clinically-validated algorithms will identify worsening symptom trends and allow clinical personnel affiliated with RespirCare to reach out to those patients in need of attention, often before the patients themselves would seek treatment. Interventions by RespirCare can involve remote adjustments to treatment or rescue medications, and patients in need of face-to-face medical attention may be offered a same-day appointment. Patients with respiratory issues typically must wait days to see a pulmonologist, however, MCNDOH patients who take advantage of this new program will now have access to same-day treatment. The entire program is run in coordination with MCNDOH primary care to ensure coordination of care.

"Our patients have widely praised the benefits of logging their symptoms daily in exchange for the immediate relief they receive from same-day treatment" explained Dr. Mark Boomer, M.D., the founder, CEO and staff pulmonologist of RespirCare. "The daily digital submission of symptoms has engaged patients in their own symptom management, causing most to log their symptoms daily over 80% - 90% of the time. Patients appreciate the peace of mind they receive knowing that they have access to a pulmonologist when they experience changes from their typical COPD symptoms, which helps those patients breathe easier, avoid ER and hospital admissions, and enjoy an improved quality of life."

"Access to the HGE digital platform will also afford many of the MCN citizens residing in rural locations, where healthcare is not immediately available, timely access to leading specialists in the field of pulmonology such as Dr. Boomer," added Michael J. Markus, PhD, the CEO of HGE Health. "Patients managing their symptoms remotely with our digital platform are able to access the best care 365 days a year, even between regularly-scheduled office visits, when COPD symptoms can fluctuate quickly."

Based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, HGE Health has built an international reputation in the field of COPD and pulmonary medicine, helping COPD, lung transplant and other respiratory patients and physicians control pulmonary issues. Founded in 2019, RespirCare has already dramatically improved the quality and timing of health care for respiratory conditions in ways that will make RespirCare the standard of care.

About Muscogee (Creek) Nation Department of Health (MCN Health)

Headquartered in Okmulgee, OK, the Muscogee (Creek) Nation is the fourth largest tribe in the United States with more than 87,000 citizens. MCN Health serves more than 120,000 patients visits annually and provides inpatient and emergency services to both Indian and Non-Native patients through its community hospitals.

About HGE Health

Headquartered in Fort Washington, PA, HGE Health harnesses its deep experience in chronic disease management and digital health in pulmonary disease, telemedicine, and mobile health to develop a clinical services platform that delivers better care faster at a much lower cost for patients, physicians, and payors. Built on clinical protocols developed and supported by 16 years of research, the company's technology has compiled the longest-running and world's largest longitudinal data set of COPD symptoms, interventions, and clinical management to help physicians provide care for a geographically and socio-economically diverse COPD and pulmonary patient population.

About RespirCare

Founded in Tulsa, OK, RespirCare is a novel clinic dedicated to treating acute and chronic respiratory conditions, from minor to the most severe. Remote symptom monitoring is offered to allow clinical interventions to be performed immediately, as symptoms begin to worsen. Treatment is available at RespirCare by appointment and as a walk-in clinic, which is open 7 days a week to ensure immediate care is available when patients need it most. A separate waiting room available for contagious patients, and oxygen outlets throughout establishes a patient-centric waiting environment with patient wellbeing and comfort in mind. RespirCare offers regular and after-hours care for no more than the cost of a visit to your regular pulmonary specialist, avoiding the costs of an emergency department visit.

