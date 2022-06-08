Muscular Dystrophy Association Announces MDA Rivals, A Streaming Event Featuring Special Guests Including Indianapolis Colts Running Back Nyheim Hines and More

One-day competition on Saturday, June 18, aims to support funding for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases.

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What/Where/When: The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) will host "MDA Rivals," a one-day streaming event featuring the stars of the MDA's Let's Play gaming community and professional streamers, including Indianapolis Colts running back and the MDA 2022 National Spokesperson Nyheim Hines, on Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 7-8pm ET on Twitch .

The full day of gaming begins at 3pm ET and MDA will host professional streamers and people who are a part of the neuromuscular disease community to play popular games including Rocket League, Fall Guys and Apex Legends to drive awareness and funding for the mission of MDA. Participants will earn prizes and have the opportunity to win sponsored product giveaways including signed jerseys and footballs from Hines.

MDA partners with Hines, who has a personal connection to the critical need to drive awareness, improve care, advance research, and advocate for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. Hines' mother lives with limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD) and shares his story in the video and audio PSAs with MDA National Ambassador Ethan LyBrand, who lives with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Hines also shares a love of gaming and unites with the MDA community to use his NFL platform to raise awareness and funds for the organization. Learn more here.

MDA is an active member of the gaming community through MDA Let's Play, a platform to raise funds for research, care and advocacy, for over 300,000 people in the United States, living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases. MDA Let's Play is a year-round gaming community that comes together all week long, especially weekend game nights on Saturday's at 7pm ET.

Funds raised from these events will go directly to MDA to provide funding for research that is shared freely to develop treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases. Funding also supports a network of medical care teams at over 150 MDA Care Centers at the nation's top medical institutions.

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. For over 70 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for the support of our families. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org and follow MDA on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

