Muscular Dystrophy Association Continues Partnership with Indianapolis Colts Running Back Nyheim Hines, Releasing New PSA Campaign

Hines teams up with MDA National Ambassador Ethan LyBrand, who lives with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, in new PSAs in support of MDA's mission as the #1 voluntary health organization serving the neuromuscular community.

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) partners with Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts running back and 2022 MDA National Spokesperson, who has a personal connection to the critical need to drive awareness, improve care, advance research, and advocate for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. Hines' mother lives with limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD) and shares his story in the video and audio PSAs with MDA National Ambassador Ethan LyBrand, who lives with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. PSAs are available for media here, through the end of 2022.

Watch the PSAs here:

Hines has long been a supporter of MDA through the NFL's 'My Cause, My Cleats' campaign. "Having family members who have lived with or are living with muscular dystrophy continues to motivate me to spend any free time trying to raise awareness so MDA's work in research, care, and advocacy continues for families like mine across the country," Hines said. "MDA is the leading organization in advancing the neuromuscular community's needs and advocating for access to healthcare and treatments, and so many other resources, from day one. I'm very proud and honored to continue in my role as an official spokesperson for MDA."

"From day one, they've treated me like family at my local care center. Thanks to the Muscular Dystrophy Association and people like you, I have more hope than ever before," said Ethan LyBrand, MDA National Ambassador, in this new PSA.

"Families are at the heart of MDA's mission, and we are delighted that Nyheim and Ethan continue to share their stories. Raising awareness is critical to our work in leading the way to develop treatments and cures on a new medical frontier—genetic medicine," said Donald S. Wood, President and CEO of MDA. "Hope for a longer, more independent life is now becoming a reality for thousands of patients with muscular dystrophy and related diseases through the ever-expanding pipeline of promise."

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. For over 70 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for the support of our families. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org and follow MDA on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

