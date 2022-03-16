Music and Entertainment Data/Analytics Company P-MRC Data Changes Name to Luminate, Reflecting Its Role In Entertainment's Data Economy

Luminate is the world's most trusted global data provider, unlocking entertainment's most essential data as the industry continues to evolve

AUSTIN, Texas, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the company formerly known as P-MRC Data, whose brands have been synonymous with signaling music trends as well as accurate and transparent entertainment industry data for decades, is now called Luminate.

The name represents our mission to bring clarity and insight to a complex and evolving industry --Luminate CEO Rob Jonas

The entertainment industry can still expect the same objective, robust dataset comprising music sales, consumption, and consumer engagement, as well as extensive production metadata on the TV and film industry, as before. Going forward, Luminate will continue to create or incorporate even more fully validated data sources, enabling customers with a wider range of tools that support their most crucial decisions. Luminate, which powers Billboard's industry definitive music charts, counts virtually every top-tier entertainment company as a client.

"We re-conceived this brand as the industry's central and most trusted source for all of entertainment's verified strategic and operational data. The name represents our mission to bring clarity and insight to a complex and evolving industry," said Rob Jonas, CEO of Luminate. "Over the past few months, we have begun to incorporate our tent-pole products, MRC Data and Variety Business Intelligence, into the most comprehensive entertainment analytics offering, which will eventually span across all major media categories, while comprehensively managing the rights of our ecosystem data partners and contributors."

Luminate recently launched Global Hits, which tracks top performing songs across forty-eight countries and offers comparison and analysis across regions. The company is also scheduled to release a unified, cross-industry analytics platform later this year.

Though the music industry has been dependent on the Billboard charts since the late fifties, the recent advancements in technology and data science have ushered a new data-driven era for all of entertainment. Luminate sits at the center of this new data-centric ecosystem.

About Luminate

Luminate is the preeminent entertainment data and insights company, unlocking access to the most essential, objective, and trustworthy data compiled from thousands of verified data sources. With more than 30 years of history, this new company not only powers the Billboard Charts, but also informs the entire entertainment industry. Luminate brings together MRC Data, Variety Business Intelligence, Music Connect, BDS Radio and SoundScan to create the most comprehensive source of independent, objective, and foundational entertainment data. The company operates independently and is owned through a joint venture between Penske Media Corporation and MRC. For more information visit: luminatedata.xyz

For more information, contact Mark White, +13475520396, Mark@Whitelabelmedia.nyc

