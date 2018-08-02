musical.ly and TikTok Unite to Debut New Worldwide Short Form Video Platform

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, two of the world's fastest-growing short-form video apps, musical.ly and TikTok, announced that they will unite to create a new global app. The newly upgraded platform, which keeps the TikTok name, creates a unified user experience, debuts a new logo and user interface, and offers greater capabilities for video creation. By bringing together the best of TikTok and musical.ly, TikTok now becomes the world's number one go-to destination for short-form video content creation and consumption.

The upgraded app will offer users an effortless, compelling, and personalized viewing experience. Existing creators' account, content and fan base will move automatically to the new TikTok app, where creators will keep all of their preexisting content and fans while enjoying the opportunity to reach a bigger and more diverse global audience than ever before.

TikTok incorporates the most popular elements of both apps with a feed that highlights the users' community, in addition to a "For You" feed that uniquely serves a curation of personalized video recommendations based on viewing preferences. The app will also introduce new upcoming features including:

A "reaction" feature that allows users to react to friends' videos directly from the phone;

Enhanced creative tools like interactive gesture filters unlock features such as funhouse mirror camera effects;

VR-type filters that can be activated just by blinking;

Green screen-like background effects.

Alex Zhu, co-founder of musical.ly and Senior Vice President of TikTok, said "musical.ly recently reached a new milestone of 100 million monthly active users and we are excited to enter into a new chapter. TikTok, the sound of a ticking clock, represents the short nature of the video platform. We want to capture the world's creativity and knowledge under this new name and remind everyone to treasure every precious life moment. Combining musical.ly and TikTok is a natural fit given the shared mission of both experiences – to create a community where everyone can be a creator."

The new TikTok app provides inspiring content, better ways to connect fans and creators, and easy-to-use video capturing and editing tools that empower creativity and allow every user to share and celebrate their memorable moments through short video clips that make every second valuable. As part of TikTok's commitment to creators, TikTok will launch a series of new creator programs to provide technical support, performance insights and guidance on growth strategy.

TikTok is committed to creating a positive environment for users and creators. In addition to an enhanced user experience, TikTok is launching a new safety center dedicated to providing tips and resources to help users navigate a range of topics and build an online experience that feels safe and welcoming. The upgraded app also offers a new digital wellbeing feature with a screen time management alert when users have been on TikTok for more than two hours.

TikTok is available now to new users everywhere via the App Store or Google Play stores. Existing musical.ly users will automatically upgrade to TikTok when they update the current app.

The new platform enables users to engage with an expanded network available in app stores throughout North America, Latin America, EMEA, and Asia.

About TikTok

TikTok is a destination for short-form mobile videos. Our mission is to capture and present the world's creativity, knowledge, and moments that matter, directly from the mobile phone. TikTok enables everyone to be a creator and encourages users to share their passion and creative expression through their videos. TikTok is based in Los Angeles, with global offices in London, Tokyo, Seoul, Shanghai, Beijing, Singapore, Jakarta, Mumbai, and Moscow. In early 2018, TikTok was one of the most downloaded apps in the world. TikTok is available worldwide for iOS and Android. Visit tiktok.com.

