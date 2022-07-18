London, UK, 18 July 2022

musicMagpie (MMAG): Initiation Buy more, sell more, rent more

musicMagpie (MMAG) provides a cost-effective and sustainable alternative to buying and selling consumer technology and physical media. Future growth is supported by the positive tailwinds of increasing awareness of sustainability issues and the growing importance of the circular economy. It has a significant growth opportunity from the rental of technology, which is expected to generate greater revenue and profit over the life of a device than an outright sale. The addition of the new recurring subscription revenue has the potential to accelerate annual revenue growth from mid- to high-single digits and significantly increase profitability (low-teens EBITDA margin from FY26). Our DCF-based valuation is 168p per share.

Our base case DCF-based valuation indicates a share price of 168p per share, significant upside from the current share price. Following a de-rating, MMAGs FY22e EV/EBITDA of 4.6x represents a discount to other UK consumer-facing online companies, but the uniqueness of MMAGs business model and category exposure means there are few direct peers with which to satisfactorily compare its valuation.



Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

