21.12.2022 01:12:52
Musk is looking for a new Twitter CEO after losing poll
ELON Musk is looking for a new chief executive officer for Twitter, according to a person familiar with the search, after the billionaire lost a straw poll he posted on the social media site that asked whether he should relinquish his role as head of the company.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"
