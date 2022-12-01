Musk Reaches Compromise With Apple Over Twitter Removal From App Store

(RTTNews) - Twitter Inc. (TWTR) owner Elon Musk said he had a "good conversation" with Apple chief executive Tim Cook and "resolved the misunderstanding" regarding his claim that Twitter could be removed from the App Store. In a tweet on Wednesday, Musk said that "Tim was clear that Apple never considered" potentially removing Twitter from the App Store, describing it as a "misunderstanding." Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion last month, also thanked Cook for "taking me round Apple's beautiful HQ," and posted a video from Apple Park. The volte-face comes after the billionaire entrepreneur on Monday accused Apple of threatening to "withhold Twitter from its App Store" without explaining why, and criticized the iPhone maker for curbing advertising on the platform, writing: "Do they hate free speech in America?" The Twitter owner also voiced concerns over Apple's "in-app purchase" policy, which gives it a 15-30 percent cut of digital purchases made on the iPhone, and claims that the company abuses its market power. Musk has previously outlined plans to shift Twitter away from relying on advertising revenues, in which Apple takes no cut, towards more subscription revenues, from which Apple would take a slice. The apparent reconciliation comes amid growing concern among some non-profits and regulators about Musk's relaxation of Twitter's content moderation policing. The approach has prompted dozens of large brands to pull spending from the platform over fears their advertising may run alongside toxic content. In a blog post on Wednesday, Twitter said none of its policies had changed and that its trust and safety team remained "strong and well-resourced." Apple maintains guidelines requiring social media apps to "block abusive users," allow users to "report offensive content" and to filter "objectionable material from being posted." Musk's tweets were a catalyst for renewed criticism of Apple that could prove damaging, as antitrust regulators and app developers voice concerns over its rules and the role it plays as "gatekeeper" by deciding what content is allowed on more than 1 billion phones worldwide.