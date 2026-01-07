Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
07.01.2026 22:32:02
Musk Says Nvidia's AV Models Won't Threaten Tesla's FSD For Several Years
(RTTNews) - Tesla (TSLA) chief executive Elon Musk has downplayed the competitive impact of Nvidia's newly unveiled autonomous driving models, saying it could take five or six years before they pose meaningful pressure on Tesla's Full Self-Driving (Supervised) system.
The comments followed Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's CES announcement of Alpamayo, a new family of open AI models designed to support autonomous vehicle development. Responding on X, Musk argued that while Nvidia and others may reach high baseline performance quickly, solving the remaining edge cases that make self-driving safer than humans will be far more difficult and time-consuming.
Musk added that most legacy automakers are still years away from integrating custom camera systems and onboard AI computers at scale, further delaying any serious challenge to Tesla's approach.
Huang, meanwhile, described Tesla's FSD stack as state-of-the-art but noted that Nvidia focuses on providing full AV platforms to automakers rather than building vehicles itself.
Autonomy remains central to Tesla's long-term strategy, with the company already testing limited robotaxi services in Austin and operating a supervised ride-hailing service in San Francisco, while continuing to train a next-generation FSD model.
TSLA currently trades at $433.37 or 0.09% higher on the NasdaqGS.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tesla
|
11:01
|VW-Konzern 2025 klar vorne bei Elektroautos in Deutschland - Tesla verliert deutlich - Aktien im Blick (dpa-AFX)
|
07:05
|Skoda verdoppelt Marktanteil - Tesla ist Verlierer des Jahres (Spiegel Online)
|
08.01.26
|Tesla-Aktie als Favorit im Robotaxi-Sektor: New Street Research sieht deutliches Aufwärtspotenzial (finanzen.at)
|
06.01.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 beendet die Sitzung im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
06.01.26
|Freundlicher Handel: Anleger lassen NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Dienstagshandels steigen (finanzen.at)
|
06.01.26
|Tesla-Aktie verliert deutlich: UBS hält an Verkaufsempfehlung fest (dpa-AFX)
|
06.01.26
|Dienstagshandel in New York: S&P 500 am Nachmittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
06.01.26
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ 100 am Nachmittag mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)