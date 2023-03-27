|
Musk Values Twitter at Less Than Half Original Purchase Price, Remains Optimistic
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Elon Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion in what was one of the biggest tech acquisitions in history. Today it's worth less than half of that -- $20 billion to be exact, according to The Wall Street Journal -- and the world's sometimes richest man sounds pleased as punch.Seemingly channeling Monty Python's Black Knight," Musk told Twitter employees the company's harsh downturn is barely a scratch. He said he's optimistic the company would eventually be worth -- get this -- more than $250 billion, and their private stock grants would increase tenfold. Already facing major headwinds, Musk and Twitter have a long flight ahead of them if they're going to reach that goal.Continue reading
