24.03.2022 17:50:00
Muslim World League Strengthens Coalition to Implement the Charter of Makkah
MAKKAH, Saudi Arabia, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Muslim leaders from the United States, Canada, and Latin America endorsed the historic Charter of Makkah at the Promoting Unity and Global Coexistence forum in Washington, D.C., pledging to expand cooperation and instill the document's principles of moderate Islam into their congregations and communities.
His Excellency Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary General of the Muslim World League, led the gathering of over two hundred prominent imams, scholars, and Muslim community leaders drawn from all branches of the Islamic faith in collaboration with the International Interfaith Peace Corps.
Dr. Al-Issa, in a keynote address, emphasized that the comprehensive framework of the Charter of Makkah serves as a powerful force for communities around the world to realize inter-faith harmony, tolerance, and peace.
"The Charter of Makkah warns against conflict and a clash of civilizations, hate speech and racism, and calls for inclusive citizenship," said Dr. Al-Issa.
The Charter of Makkah draws its strength from the incredible diversity of Islamic leaders that reached a consensus on how to best address the most pressing challenges and opportunities of our time, including the promotion of youth education, sustainable development, women's empowerment, and counteracting malign forces of prejudice, extremism, and violence globally.
The Islamic leaders held panel discussions focused on analyzing how the document's principles can be applied in different contexts throughout the Americas. Imam Mohamed Magid, IIPC Chairman and Executive Imam at the ADAMS Center, stressed that the implementation of the Charter is already leading to deeper community bonds and driving local development efforts forward.
U.S. Representative Andre Carson of Indiana spoke to the importance of safeguarding the rights of Muslims everywhere, and emphasized the congressional focus on protecting vulnerable Afghan families.
Rahmah Abdulaleem, Executive Director of KARAMAH Humera Khan, highlighted that the Charter of Makkah recognizes the importance of women's leadership in Islamic institutions and all areas of society, while Imam Talib Shareef, President of Masjid Muhammad, spoke to the core drive of all those present to uplift humanity and realize a world in God's image. Amb. Arslan Suleman stressed the importance of advocacy from faith leaders in creating and cementing peace.
The Muslim leaders created an action plan and new communications infrastructure that will see Islamic leaders throughout the Americas share information and best practices as their communities work to realize the vision of the Charter of Makkah.
Communique by Muslim Societies of North, Central, and South America on the Implementation of the Charter of Makkah
We, the leaders of Muslim societies of North, Central and South America, meeting here in Washington DC on this day, joined by some of our prominent and important non-Muslim friends and leaders from other religions, community, civil society, government and the congress, resolve to take certain concrete steps towards implementing the Charter of Makkah whose articles and principles call for collaborative actions to address today's historic challenges hunger, poverty, homelessness, disease, illiteracy, marginalization, insecurity, liberty, and economic opportunities for all. This conference, which is a call to the Charter of Mecca has received great global welcome and appreciation. The conference emphasized the promotion of Muslim unity, the affirmation of the bonds of sisterhood and brotherhood, love among all humanity, as well as the understanding that diversity and pluralism are among the blessings of Allah, May He be Exalted. Religious identity never contradicts national identity—a principle embedded in Islamic teaching.
May Allah bless this effort, have all our aspirations materialize, and bring benefit across the continents. May Allah reward the scholars who wrote the charter of Makkah, and the participants who have affirmed it. May Allah make this conference the beginning of many initiatives that will positively impact our communities and our nations.
Our thanks to all the participants and May Allah's Blessing be upon you all!
Issued by the Conference Organizers on behalf of all Conference Attendees
