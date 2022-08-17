MUSSELMAN'S PARTNERS WITH HEALTHY KIDS RUNNING SERIES TO EMPOWER CHILDREN TO LIVE A HEALTHY LIFESTYLE

Musselman's Apple Sauce is the Official Fruit Snack of the Five-Week Childhood Running Program

PEACH GLEN, Pa., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With a mission to empower our youth to eat healthy and stay active, Musselman's, a part of Knouse Foods Cooperative Inc., a grower-owned cooperative made up of family farmers, is proud to announce their partnership with Healthy Kids Running Series, a national community-based inclusive and fun youth running experience designed to inspire young children to believe in themselves and lead an active, healthy lifestyle. Founded in 2009 to combat increasing rates of childhood obesity in America, this five-week running program for children aged 2 to 14 is held across 300 locations nationwide during the fall and spring.

Made from farm-fresh, handpicked, 100% American-grown apples, Musselman's apple sauce is the official fruit snack of Healthy Kids Running Series. Establishing healthy eating and exercise habits during childhood can have a significant influence on health and well-being later in life. To make healthy eating habits easier for children, Musselman's is dedicated to providing families with convenient snack-size apple sauce cups that are non-GMO and have no high fructose corn syrup. Each snack size cup counts as a daily fruit serving and comes in a variety of delicious flavors including original, unsweetened, cinnamon, and their new strawberry apple sauce.

Family is very important to Musselman's. As part of a grower-owned cooperative, over 100 farming families own the company and grow apples on 15,000 acres of fruit orchards. What started in 1907, when the company was founded, has become a symbol of tradition, value and quality to generations of families. The farmers know that what they harvest and handpick will be enjoyed by other families and have a significant impact on providing children with a nutritious snack option.

"As the official fruit snack of Healthy Kids Running Series, we are proud to be able to provide families a healthy snack option made with natural ingredients that are handpicked from our family farms for children to enjoy," said Kevin Blacker, director of marketing for Knouse Foods, the parent company of Musselman's. "As childhood obesity is on the rise, by joining forces with Healthy Kids Running Series, we are able to create awareness on the importance of healthy eating and an active lifestyle for children."

Musselman's, in partnership with Healthy Kids Running Series, is offering a 50% rebate on runner registration fees in select cities by submitting six Musselman's Apple Sauce UPC labels. For more information visit musselmans.com/offers . In addition to the single-serving cups that can be enjoyed on the go, Musselman's Apple Sauce, available at local grocers and retailers nationwide, is also available in pouches and in family-size plastic jars.

For more information about Musselman's and their variety of products and flavors, visit musselmans.com , and follow Musselman's on Facebook , Instagram and Pinterest .

About Musselman's

Musselman's is part of Knouse Foods Cooperative Inc., a grower-owned cooperative. Over 100 farming families own the Knouse Foods company, which has been producing high-quality and great-tasting apple products for over 100 years, including apple sauce, apple butter and apple juice. Based in Peach Glen, Pa., Knouse and its growers farm over 15,000 acres of fruit orchards. Learn more at Musselmans.com .

About Healthy Kids Running Series

Healthy Kids Running Series (HKRS) is a five-week running program for children aged 2 to 14. Each spring and fall, kids compete once each week in-person or virtually as a part of HKRS' virtual world race, on a course of their choosing. Healthy Kids Running Series impacts more than 60,000 youth runners in more than 300 communities across the United States. Healthy Kids Running Series engages communities and families by providing an inclusive youth running experience, inspiring kids to believe in themselves and lead an active, healthy lifestyle. Learn more at HealthyKidsRunningSeries.org .

