(RTTNews) - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (MUX.F) announced on Thursday that it has sold a controlling stake in French home-improvement company Lapeyre Group to an investment vehicle backed by Italian entrepreneurs, including members of the family that owns Bricofer and Conforama Italia.

Mutares will retain a minority stake and continue supporting Lapeyre's turnaround alongside the new investor. The transaction is expected to create potential synergies across sourcing, logistics and product development, drawing on the buyer's experience in home improvement, furniture and retail.

Based in Courbevoie, France, Lapeyre produces and sells windows, doors, staircases, and kitchen and bathroom furniture, with nine sites, 115-plus stores, 2,000 employees, and EUR 475 million in revenue in 2025.

MUX.F is currently trading at EUR 26.60, up EUR 0.75 or 2.90 percent on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.