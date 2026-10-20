Mutares Signs Term Sheet To Sell Natura To Poland's Grupa Specjal

(RTTNews) - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (MUX.DE), a private equity holding company, on Tuesday announced that it has signed a term sheet to sell its portfolio company Natura sp. z o.o. to Poland-based Grupa Specjal.

The parties aim to sign the share purchase agreement and complete the transaction in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to clearance from Poland's competition authority and other customary closing conditions.

The company said the transaction is part of its strategy to reduce exposure to the retail segment.

Natura operates more than 190 stores and an e-commerce platform, offering beauty and personal care products.

Mutares said it has implemented a transformation programme at Natura since acquiring the business in late 2024, including restructuring logistics, closing or relocating unprofitable stores and strengthening management.

Grupa Specjal generated revenue of approximately PLN 4.6 billion in 2025.

The acquisition is expected to support Natura through the buyer's purchasing scale, logistics infrastructure and retail network.

Mutares SE is 1.99% higher at EUR 25.65 on the XETRA.