22.12.2025 07:47:33

Mutares To Acquire Wärtsilä's Gas Solutions Business

(RTTNews) - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA announced that it agreed to acquire the Gas Solutions business from Wärtsilä, a global engineering company in the marine and energy markets listed in Finland. This corporate carve-out transaction will strengthen the Engineering & Technology segment of Mutares as a new platform investment. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2026, subject to customary approvals.

Gas Solutions provides critical equipment and process solutions across the entire gas value chain. The company serves both offshore and onshore end-markets, with a strong presence in Europe and Asia.

With global operations, Gas Solutions reported revenues of EUR 300 million in 2024. Its diversified business mix, broad product portfolio, and established customer relationships worldwide position the company to play a significant role in the energy transition.

