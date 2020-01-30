MV Transportation Selected to Provide Paratransit Services for Louisville Region

DALLAS, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MV Transportation, Inc., a recognized leader in passenger transportation services, today announced that it has been awarded a contract to provide paratransit services by the Transit Authority of River City (TARC) beginning February 1, 2020.

Under terms of the five-year contract, MV will provide safe and reliable paratransit transportation for the Greater Louisville Region. The company will be responsible for operations, call center, dispatch, maintenance and safety within the TARC3 paratransit service system. MV will lead the transformation of TARC's current system by implementing a flexible service delivery model and series of technology upgrades that will improve operational efficiency and responsiveness and enhance the overall passenger experience.

"TARC is committed to ensuring mobility and independence through high-quality transportation options for our paratransit customers," TARC Executive Director Ferdinand L. Risco Jr. said. "MV is uniquely qualified to help us achieve our vision to become a mobility solutions provider and deliver a better customer experience."

"We look forward to our partnership with TARC and appreciate the confidence its leaders and board of directors have placed in MV," said Steve Trinkle, MV Senior Vice President, who will oversee operations. "We are confident that we can enhance the experience TARC provides passengers with our proven operational expertise and advanced mobility solutions and innovation."

MV is the largest privately-owned passenger transportation contracting services ﬁrm in North America and a leader in providing the specialized on-demand ADA-compliant transportation of persons with disabilities and the elderly.

About Transit Authority of River City

The Transit Authority of River City (TARC) provides mobility solutions for the greater Louisville region. TARC's mission is to explore and implement transportation opportunities that enhance the social, economic and environmental well-being of its service area. This includes connecting residents of and visitors to the region with 102 paratransit vehicles and 223 buses traveling 43 fixed routes to locations within five counties across two states.

TARC is dedicated to its role of moving the workforce of today and tomorrow. With an annual operating budget of 89.5 MM, TARC's team of 661 employees serve more than 50,000 daily riders, making possible 12.5 MM annual customer trips traveling over 12 MM total miles. With 63% of trips taken for work & another 20% for school, TARC is crucial in the region for delivering a qualified workforce to employers and for getting students to class.

TARC Online: ridetarc.org

TARC on Facebook: facebook.com/ridetarc

TARC on Twitter: twitter.com/ridetarc

TARC on Instagram: instagram.com/ridetarc

About MV Transportation, Inc.

MV Transportation is the largest privately-owned passenger transportation contracting services firm in the United States. We provide paratransit, fixed-route, campus and corporate shuttles, and student transportation services, partnering with over 200 city and county government transit agencies, school districts, universities, and corporations. Founded in 1975, MV provides freedom for over 110 million passengers each year across 28 states and Canada with a team of more than 20,000 dedicated transit professionals. For additional information, please visit http://www.mvtransit.com.

Contact:

MV Transportation, Inc.

Jeff Womack, 972-391-4636

jeff.womack@mvtransit.com

SOURCE MV Transportation, Inc.